LAS VEGAS (AP)Anton Watson scored 20 points and Drew Timme had 17 to help No. 9 Gonzaga beat pesky San Francisco 84-73 on Monday night and advance to yet another West Coast Conference championship game.

The Bulldogs (27-5) will face No. 16 Saint Mary’s (26-6) on Tuesday for the tournament title. The teams split two regular-season meetings.

Julian Strawther scored 15 points while playing in his hometown and Ben Gregg had 12 for Gonzaga.

Khalil Shabazz led San Francisco (20-14) with 26 points. Tyrell Roberts scored 17.

Gonzaga is in the conference championship game for the 26th time in a row. The Zags have won this event 20 times.

They enter on an eight-game winning streak. Gonzaga’s last loss? In overtime at Saint Mary’s.

NO. 16 SAINT MARY’S 76, BYU 69

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Alex Ducas scored 23 points to lead four Saint Mary’s players in double figures, and the Gaels held off a late BYU rally in the West Coast Conference semifinals.

The Gaels (26-6) will play in their fourth WCC title game in five years Tuesday night, facing No. 9 Gonzaga. Saint Mary’s will try to win its first tournament championship since 2019.

BYU (19-15) will wait to see if the NIT has a spot. The Cougars have a NET ranking of No. 85, so they are at best on the bubble. If they don’t make the postseason, this was their last game as a WCC team; the program joins the Big 12 Conference next season.

Aidan Mahaney scored 18 points, Mitchell Saxen had 12 and Logan Johnson 10 for Saint Mary’s.

Spencer Johnson led BYU with 13 points.

