No. 1 Gonzaga beats No. 5 Texas with Mark Few back at helm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Drew Timme scored a career-high 37 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat No. 5 Texas 86-74 on Saturday night in an early-season showdown.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few returned to the sidelines after serving a three-game suspension for a DUI, sitting out two exhibition games and the season-opening win over Dixie State.

Rasir Bolton added 16 points for Gonzaga (2-0), which won a school-record 53rd consecutive home game. The Bulldogs’ last home loss was in 2018.

Timmy Allen scored 18 points for Texas (1-1), which was trying to beat a top-ranked team for the first time in program history. Instead, the Longhorns fell to 0-12 against No. 1 teams.

NO. 6 MICHIGAN 77, PRARIE VIEW A&M 49

WASHINGTON (AP) – Eli Brooks scored 15 points, Caleb Houstan added 13 points, and Michigan cruised Saturday night to a 77-49 victory over Prairie View A&M.

Hunter Dickinson scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (2-0), who improved to 16-2 in regular season nonconference games under third-year coach Juwan Howard.

William Douglas had 15 points for the Panthers (0-3) in an event organized by Coaches vs. Racism, a nonprofit dedicated to ending systemic racism in sports. Both teams toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Friday.

Prairie View, an HBCU located about 50 miles northwest of Houston, was picked to finish second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season. The Panthers are 44-5 in the SWAC over the last three seasons.

NO. 9 DUKE 67, CAMPBELL 56

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as Duke held off Campbell.

Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points apiece for the Camels. Henderson also had 11 boards, helping Campbell outrebound Duke 34-31.

Campbell (2-1) built a 10-point lead in the first half while Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. was being checked out for a potential knee injury. He returned and finished with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals – one night after getting Duke’s fifth triple-double in program history.

NO. 12 MEMPHIS 90, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 51

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Freshman Emoni Bates scored 15 points and Landers Nolley added 12 to help Memphis defeat North Carolina Central.

Jalen Duren and Lester Quinones added 10 points each. Duren also had 10 rebounds for the Tigers (2-0), who have won both of their first two games in dominating fashion.

Eric Boone had 11 points to lead the Eagles (0-2), who shot 26.2% and were 3 of 25 from 3-point range – missing all 14 of their 15 long-range shots in the second half. N.C. Central committed 26 turnovers.

NO. 16 ARKANSAS 86, GARDNER-WEBB 69

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Connor Vanover scored 19 points and helped lead a big run that ended the first half to send Arkansas over Gardner-Webb.

Vanover had eight points during a 27-5 burst. The Razorbacks (2-0) turned a six-point deficit into a 16-point halftime lead.

JD Notae had nine of his 18 points during the run. Vanover also had seven points while playing just 17 minutes.

Arkansas shot 13 of 27 from 3-point range. Devo Davis added 10 points and six assists for the Razorbacks.

Julian Soumaoro scored 20 points and Lance Terry and Kareem Reid each had 16 for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2).

NO. 21 MARYLAND 68, VERMONT 57

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell each scored 22 points to help Maryland rally to defeat Vermont.

Ben Shungu scored a career-high 27 points and Isaiah Powell added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Catamounts (1-1), who have not defeated a Big Ten team since 1977.

Maryland is off to a 3-0 start for the eighth consecutive season.

Vermont forward Ryan Davis had eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. Davis was last season’s America East player of the year

NO. 24 UCONN 89, COPPIN STATE 54

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Adama Sanogo kept up his sharp shooting, tying his career high with 20 points in UConn’s win over Coppin State.

R.J. Cole added 16 points and Tyrese Martin 15 for the Huskies (2-0).

Sanogo made 10 of 13 shots and had nine rebounds. The sophomore forward is shooting 19 for 24 this season.

Alex Rojas, playing his first game for Coppin State (0-4), had nine points for the Eagles. Tyree Corbett also scored nine.