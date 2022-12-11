NEW YORK (AP)Zakai Zeigler scored 12 points, including a key 3 late in the second half as No. 7 Tennessee held off No. 13 Maryland 56-53 Sunday in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup.

Tennessee (9-1) led by as many as 18 points in the first half before Maryland pulled within two points in the final minutes.

Tyreke Key scored nine points and Julian Phillips had six points and 10 rebounds for the Volunteers. Tennessee began the game allowing just 51.2 points per game, third fewest in the nation.

Jahmir Young scored 18 points while Hakim Hart and Donta Scott had nine apiece for Maryland (8-2), which has lost two straight.

Down by 16 in the second half, Maryland unveiled a full-court press and forced three turnovers during a 12-0 run.

NO. 20 IOWA STATE 77, MCNEESE STATE 40

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points and Iowa State broke away in the second half to beat McNeese State.

Jaren Holmes added 17 points for the Cyclones (8-2) and Gabe Kalscheur scored 15.

Ahead 33-24 at the break, Iowa State scored the first 15 points of the second half. McNeese (2-7) committed 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes of the period, leading to 13 points for the Cyclones.

Zach Scott and Trae English each scored eight points for McNeese, which finished with 30 turnovers.

NO. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, MINNESOTA 51

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented Mississippi State’s smothering defense in a victory over Minnesota to say undefeated.

Mississippi State (9-0) is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten.

The Bulldogs held the Gophers (4-6) to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points.

Shakeel Moore scored 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Cameron Matthews added 11 and D.J. Jeffries scored 10.

Sophomore Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 20 points and Joshua Ola-Joseph added 9.

