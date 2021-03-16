No. 7 Ohio State wary of Oral Roberts’ scoring punch

“R and R” will be important to No. 7 Ohio State this week as the Buckeyes open play in the NCAA Tournament against Oral Roberts on Friday afternoon in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Buckeyes (21-9) are the second seed in the South Region after a grueling Big Ten tourney that saw them play four games in four days. They went to overtime in two of them, including a 91-88 loss to No. 2 Illinois in the title game on Sunday, so a bit of rest is welcomed.

“We will have to try to recover as best as possible this week after playing four tough games in a row,” Ohio State guard CJ Walker said. “We just have to try and bounce back the best we can and go try to win a national championship.

“I think recovery is one of the biggest things right now, especially for the guys who spent as many minutes playing against these great teams. Some guys are sore and banged up. Going into March Madness, we need everybody to contribute at a high level.”

Justice Sueing (groin) and Musa Jallow (ankle) are concerns but the biggest worry for Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann is the status of Kyle Young. The senior forward sustained his second concussion in three weeks against Purdue on Friday and did play the past two games.

“I think he’s making progress but in terms of what his availability will be, I’m optimistic and hopeful but not sure what his availability will be right now,” Holtmann said on his radio show Monday.

At the same time the Buckeyes were defeating Purdue, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills was playing the role of prognosticator at practice and prepping his players for Ohio State.

The Golden Eagles (16-10) clinched their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008 by beating North Dakota State to win the Summit League tournament on March 9.

“I said to them. ‘I’ll just give you my take — I think we’re the 15th seed and I think we’re playing Ohio State,'” he said. “You’ve been looking at the 15 seeds ever since you clinched. It was kind of thinking, what’s the possibilities? Sometimes you guess right. This time I happened to guess right.”

Oral Roberts is led by the highest scoring duo in the country in Max Abmas (24.2 points per game) and Kevin Obanor (18.2). The Golden Eagles average 81.8 ppg compared to 77.3 for the Buckeyes.

While Oral Roberts averages a Division I-best 11.3 3-pointers made per game, the Buckeyes make 8.2. The Golden Eagles also lead the nation in free-throw percentage (82.4).

“They’re one of the really, really talented offensive teams in the country,” Holtmann said. “They spread you out. They shoot a lot of 3s. That’s really been their calling card this year.

“Obviously, they have a guard (Abmas) who is single-handedly capable of winning a game. When you get to this tournament, everybody can play.”

Ohio State is led by Duane Washington Jr. (16.3 ppg), who set a Big Ten tournament title-game record with 32 points against Illinois.

The winner advances to play Sunday vs. the winner between No. 7 seed Florida (14-9) and No. 10 seed Virginia Tech (15-6).

