LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Sir’Jabari Rice scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime, and No. 6 Texas held off Oklahoma 85-83 on Saturday.

Rice’s fourth 3-pointer of the game gave Texas an 84-77 lead with 2:26 left in overtime.

Oklahoma, however, had a chance to tie or win when Texas’ Tyrese Hunter missed one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left. But Sam Godwin missed a shot from near the rim, and Texas extended its winning streak against Oklahoma to five games.

Marcus Carr added 17 points for Texas (21-6, 10-4 Big 12), and Timmy Allen had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Grant Sherfield led Oklahoma (13-14, 3-11) with 18 points, including a 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime. Milos Uzan scored 15 for the Sooners.

NO. 1 ALABAMA 108, GEORGIA 59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Brandon Miller scored 21 points, Nick Pringle had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Mark Sears made five 3-pointers in the first half to lead Alabama.

The Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from their first SEC loss by racing to a 54-25 halftime lead and a season scoring high. Alabama was coming off a 68-59 loss at No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday night after rising to No. 1 for only the second time in program history and first in 20 years.

Justin Hill led Georgia (16-11, 6-8) with 17 points. Terry Roberts scored 11 and Braelen Bridges 10.

NO. 4 UCLA 78, CALIFORNIA 43

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points and UCLA routed last-place California to improve to 15-0 at Pauley Pavilion this season and extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 23 games.

Amari Bailey added 16 points and nine rebounds for the first-place Bruins (23-4, 14-2 Pac-12), who clinched a first-round bye in next month’s Pac-12 Tournament with their 11th win in a row over last-place Cal.

Kuany Kuany scored 14 points to lead the Golden Bears (3-24, 2-14), who dropped their 11th in a row. They fell to 0-3 against top-5 teams this season, having also lost a pair against No. 8 Arizona.

NO. 5 KANSAS 87, NO. 9 BAYLOR 71

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – DaJuan Harris scored all 14 of his points in the second half as Kansas stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit.

The Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) outscored the Bears 55-26 in the second half. Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 21 points and 13 rebounds. KJ Adams added 17 points and Gradey Dick had 16.

The Jayhawks are tied with Texas for the top spot in the Big 12 Conference.

Baylor (20-7, 9-5) got nearly all of its scoring from its three-guard combo of Adam Flagler (22 points) Keyonte George (20 points) and LJ Cryer (15 points).

NO. 7 VIRGINIA 57, NOTRE DAME 55

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a pair of critical free throws with 22.6 seconds left, and became Virginia’s career assist leader in the narrow win over Notre Dame.

With Notre Dame closing to 55-54, Clark converted both ends of a one-and-one. Trey Wertz made the front end of a one-and-one with 3.9 seconds left for the Fighting Irish, but missed the second after a timeout. The ball was tipped out to Dane Goodwin for a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but his shot bounced off the rim.

Armaan Franklin added 12 points and Reece Beekman had 11 for Virginia (21-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Nate Laszewski led Notre Dame (10-17, 2-14) with 18 points and Goodwin had 12.

NO. 8 ARIZONA 78, COLORADO 68

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Oumar Ballo had 18 points and 16 rebounds, Cedric Henderson Jr. added 15 points and Arizona dominated inside to beat Colorado.

The Wildcats (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) opened with a rash of turnovers, falling into an early 12-point hole. Arizona righted itself quickly with a big run and slogged through a slowed-down second half by shutting down the Buffaloes.

Tristan da Silva had 18 points the Buffaloes (15-13, 7-10), who shot 38%.

KENTUCKY 66, NO. 10 TENNESSEE 54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe each scored 16 points and Kentucky rushed to a big lead and beat Tennessee.

The Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) trailed by 20 points at halftime and lost in their first game since toppling No. 1 Alabama.

The Wildcats (18-9, 9-5) earned their first regular-season sweep of Tennessee since the 2011-12 season. Kentucky defeated the Volunteers 63-56 on Jan. 14 in Knoxville.

Wallace had totaled nine points in the Wildcats’ previous two games. Chris Livingston added 12 points and Jacob Toppin had 11.

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 61, NO. 19 IOWA STATE 55

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Markquis Nowell hit a 3-pointer from near midcourt with 2:42 remaining to help Kansas State over Iowa State.

Nowell finished with 20 points. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points for the Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12).

Aljaz Kunc led Iowa State (17-9, 8-6) with 15 points. Without their 3-point leader Caleb Grill in the lineup, the Cyclones worked inside the paint. They had 24 points inside and relied on a balanced scoring line led by Kunc.

NO. 13 GONZAGA 97, PEPPERDINE 88

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) – Drew Timme scored 22 of his 34 points in the second half and Julian Strawther added 28 points to help Gonzaga extend its winning streak over the Waves to 45 games.

The Bulldogs (23-5, 12-2 West Coast Conference), who haven’t lost to Pepperdine (9-10, 2-12) since Jan. 18, 2002 and have won 20 straight on the road against the Waves.

Timme moved past Bill Cartwright, who scored 2,116 points for San Francisco (1975-79), into eighth on the West Coast Conference’s career scoring list with 2,117.

Houston Mallette led the Waves with 22 points. Jevon Porter and Maxwell Lewis added 20 points apiece.

NO. 14 INDIANA 71, ILLINOIS 68

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Hood Schifino made two free throws with 30.7 seconds left, and Indiana rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Illinois.

Hood-Schifino had 13 points for the Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten), who have won nine of 11 overall and 15 straight on their homecourt.

Matthew Mayer scored 24 to lead the Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7), who were without injured leading scorer Terrence Shannon.

NO. 15 MIAMI 96, WAKE FOREST 87

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Isaiah Wong scored 27 points and Nijel Pack finished with 24 in Miami’s win over Wake Forest.

Norchard Omier had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Jordan Miller added 14 points for the Hurricanes (22-5, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth straight and improved to 15-0 at home.

Tyree Appleby scored 15 points and Damari Monsanto and Cameron Hildreth had 14 each for the Demon Deacons (17-10, 9-7). Andrew Carr and Mathew Marsh finished with 12 points each.

NO. 16 XAVIER 82, DEPAUL 68

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jack Nunge had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Xavier bounced back from a pair of narrow losses to beat DePaul.

The Musketeers (20-7, 12-4 Big East) reached the 20-win mark for the 34th time in school history, 32 of which have come since the 1982-83 season. It was the 17th career double-double for Nunge, eighth this season. Adam Kunkel scored 16 points and tied a career-high with eight assists for Xavier.

Umoja Gibson had 17 points and De’Sean Nelson 16 for DePaul (9-18, 3-13), which lost its eighth in a row.

NO. 17 ST. MARY’S 71, BYU 65

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) – Logan Johnson scored 27 points and Aidan Mahaney delivered once again in the second half to lead Saint Mary’s to its 15th win in 16 games.

Mahaney scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Mitchell Saxen added 13. The Gaels (24-5, 13-1 West Coast Conference) won their 16th straight conference home game to maintain a one-game lead over Gonzaga in the standings.

Fousseyni Traore scored 16 points to lead the Cougars (16-14, 6-9). BYU has lost four straight and was swept in the season series by the Gaels.

NO. 18 CREIGHTON 77, ST. JOHN’S 67

NEW YORK (AP) – Arthur Kaluma hit three straight 3-pointers down the stretch and Creighton overcame a second-half scoring drought to pull away from St. John’s.

Creighton (18-9, 12-4) remained in a three-way tie for second place in the Big East after Providence and Xavier won earlier in the day. Marquette holds a one-game lead in the conference standings.

Ryan Nembhard scored 16 points for the Bluejays. Kaluma finished with 13 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 12 as Creighton won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Joel Soriano led St. John’s with 15 points and eight rebounds. David Jones added 14 points off the bench but the Red Storm (16-12, 6-11) were unable to get their third straight win.

NO. 20 UCONN 64, SETON HALL 55

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn used a big second-half run to beat Seton Hall.

Andre Jackson had a career high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for UConn (20-7, 9-7 Big East).

Al-Amir Dawes and Tyrese Samuel each had 16 points for Seton Hall (16-12, 9-8), which trailed by 16 points with six minutes to play before a late run that fell short.

NO. 22 TCU 100, OKLAHOMA STATE 75

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Mike Miles Jr. had 15 points in his first game in three weeks, five other TCU players also scored in double figures, and the Horned Frogs snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma State.

Emanuel Miller had 18 points to lead TCU (18-9, 7-7 Big 12), which shot a staggering season-high 68.4% (39 of 57) from the field. Damion Baugh had 16 points with 11 assists. Shahada Wells had 15 points, Chuck O’Bannon 12 and Micah Peavy 10.

Bryce Thompson had 18 points and John-Michael White 15 for the Cowboys (16-11, 7-7).

NO. 24 PROVIDENCE 85, VILLANOVA 72

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Providence earned its 20th victory of the season.

Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to notch the 1,000th point of his career.

The Friars (20-7, 12-4 Big East) have recorded 20 or more wins in seven of coach Ed Cooley’s 12 seasons. They improved to 15-0 at home, including 8-0 in conference play.

Eric Dixon had 18 points and eight rebounds and Justin Moore added 17 points for the Wildcats (13-14, 7-9)

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25