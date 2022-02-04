No. 6 Houston visits Cincinnati, seeks 12th straight win

No. 6 Houston will try to extend its winning streak to 12 games and remain atop the American Athletic Conference standings when it visits Cincinnati on Sunday.

Fabian White Jr. scored a career high-tying 21 points in a 73-62 win over visiting Tulane on Wednesday to surpass 1,000 career points. He became the 49th player in program history to reach the milestone and the first since Corey Davis Jr. in 2018-19.

Josh Carlton had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Taze Moore added 12 points, five rebounds and six assists, with guard Ramon Walker chipping in 11 points.

The Cougars (19-2, 8-0 AAC) shot 46 percent (29-for-63) from the field, including 25.8 percent (8-for-31) from beyond the arc, and 46.7 percent (7-for-15) from the free throw line. Houston also outrebounded the Green Wave 45-36 en route to its 37th straight home win, second nationally behind second-ranked Gonzaga.

“We have some good shooters, but the problem is that they have a boot on. You can’t go to the waiver wire and grab somebody. We are what we are,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “That’s why every win this group gets is a great win. I wish we could make every free throw, that way we could be looked at as a great free-throw shooting team.

“I wish we’d make more three-pointers, that way we’d be a better three-point shooting team. We’re 19-2 and 8-0 so if you want to take that and run with it, go at it. Our team knows how to win.”

Cincinnati (15-6, 5-3) remained in the hunt for the regular-season AAC title when David DeJulius followed his miss and made a short jumper with 3.7 seconds left to give the Bearcats a 60-59 win at East Carolina (11-10, 2-7) on Sunday. DeJulius’ first shot hit the rim, but he grabbed the rebound and scored the winning basket. East Carolina’s Tristen Newton missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

The win was the Bearcats’ fourth in their past five games, with their lone blemish during that span a 61-58 loss at Temple (12-7, 5-3) on Jan. 25. The Owls outscored the Bearcats 36-21 in the second half and made the go-ahead three-point play with 36.9 seconds remaining.

“Needless to say, you win a one-possession game and it feels a lot better than losing one a few days ago (the loss at Temple),” Cincinnati coach Wes Miller said. “It is night-and-day. I’m certainly proud of our guys. We had a good week of practice and found a way to win.

“I thought we did a nice job executing a counter on one of our favorite plays. David had a good look, missed it, but got it back and made a big-time play.”

Against East Carolina, Mika Adams-Woods, who averages 9.1 points and a team-high 3.4 assists, finished with a career-high 21 points but no assists. Jeremiah Davenport, who averages 13.4 points per game, added 15 points and DeJulius, who also averages 13.4 points per game, scored 14.

The Bearcats will be tested by Houston, which allows 56.5 points per game and is tied with North Texas for the second-fewest points allowed in Division I, trailing only Texas (55.5).

The Cougars also boast three players who average in double figures, led by Kyler Edwards’ 14.2 points per game. Carlton averages 12.0 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game, with White adding 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

–Field Level Media