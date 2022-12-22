LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and No. 4 Kansas overcame a frigid performance from 3-point range to beat Harvard 68-54 on Thursday night, keeping the Jayhawks undefeated at home.

The Jayhawks (11-1) went 4 for 20 from behind the arc, with no player besides Gradey Dick hitting one until Wilson made one with just over a minute remaining. Wilson scored 11 points in the final 6:24.

Kevin McCullar added 14 points and Dick had 11, going 3 for 7 behind the arc. KJ Adams had 10.

Chris Ledlum had 17 points for Harvard (8-5). Evan Nelson scored 10.

NO. 5 ARIZONA 93, MORGAN STATE 68

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Azuolas Tubelis scored 26 points, Oumar Ballo added 21 and Arizona closed out its nonconference schedule by overpowering Morgan State.

Arizona (12-1) shot 58% and had 25 assists on 34 field goals to stretch the nation’s third-longest active home winning streak to 27 games.

Tubelis finished 9 for 10 from the floor and had the highlight of the night, dribbling the ball around Morgan State’s Isaiah Burke in transition to set up a one-handed jam. Ballo made all eight of his shots.

Malik Miller kept Morgan State (4-8) in it early with 3-point shooting and finished with 23 points. Burke added 22, but the Bears were blown out despite shooting 12 of 23 from the 3-point arc.

MISSOURI 93, NO. 16 ILLINOIS 71

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri over Illinois in their annual neutral site contest.

Brown’s 31 points were the most in school history against Illinois.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points and Matthew Mayer added 16, but Illinois (8-4) has dropped two of three since upsetting then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

DeAndre Gholston added 15 points and Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 for Missouri (11-1), which scored 33 points off 17 Illinois turnovers while the Illini managed 10 points off 10 Tigers turnovers.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25