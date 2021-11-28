No. 4 Indiana women survive late Miami rally, win 53-51

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Mackenzie Holmes had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 4 Indiana survived a late rally by Miami to win 53-51 on Saturday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

Ali Patberg added 13 points for the Hoosiers (5-1), who were plagued by turnovers, committing 24 in the game.

Indiana led 39-38 late in the third quarter before the team scored 13 of the next 15 points to get some breathing room. Five different players, including Patberg, scored during the game-changing spurt. Her layup with 5:02 left made it 52-40.

Miami (4-2) wouldn’t go away as Kelsey Marshall scored the next 11 points to get the Hurricanes with 52-51 with 43.9 seconds left. Marshall was hitting from all over, converting a three-point play and making two 3-pointers. Her drive to the basket made it a one-point game.

Patberg missed a 3-pointer from the wing, but Mackenzie Holmes grabbed the offensive rebound with 13 seconds left, giving the Hoosiers another possession. Miami was forced to foul a few times to get Indiana into the bonus.

Holmes converted one of two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to make it 53-51. Marshall had a chance to win the game, but her 3-pointer from the wing bounced off the rim.

She finished with 20 points for Miami.

Indiana was coming off a three-point loss to No. 7 Stanford on Thursday in the opener of the tournament.

The Hurricanes (4-2) once again had a solid defensive effort, but struggled at times on offense. They were down 28-13 in the second quarter before battling back.

The game was played at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas in a converted ballroom complete with a low ceiling and a raised stage right off midcourt. There were high school-style bleachers behind the two benches for fans.

TIP-INS

Miami is 5-33 all-time against teams ranked in the top five, but seven of the last 11 meetings have been single-digit affairs for the Canes. … This was Miami’s first tournament played outside the United States.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Coach Katie Meier’s team gained valuable experience against a top-five team.

Indiana: The Hoosiers found a way to grind out the victory, which should help them as the season progresses.

UP NEXT

Miami: Visits No. 2 Maryland on Thursday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Indiana: Hosts No. 5 N.C. State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday.

