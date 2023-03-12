LAS VEGAS (AP)Courtney Ramey made a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to put Arizona in front and the eighth-ranked Wildcats beat No. 2 UCLA 61-59 on Saturday night in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game.

The Wildcats (28-6) boosted their case for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA (29-5) still hopes to land the No. 1 seed in the West and return to Las Vegas in two weeks for the regional.

It was the second year in a row Arizona beat UCLA in the Pac-12 title game.

Ramey’s 3-pointer put the Wildcats ahead 60-58. The clutch shot came after teammate Azuolas Tubelis missed a 3 that was rebounded by Pelle Larsson. He tossed to Ramey, who shook a defender and connected from the top of the key.

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell was fouled with 6.8 seconds left, and he made the first free throw but missed the second. Tubelis hit one of two free throws with 5.8 seconds to go, and UCLA’s Dylan Andrews missed a 3 at the buzzer to ensure Arizona’s victory.

Tubelis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for second-seeded Arizona. Oumar Ballo scored 13 points and Larsson had 11.

Amari Bailey led top-seeded UCLA with 19 points. Campbell scored 16 and Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 7 TEXAS 76, NO. 3 KANSAS 56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Dylan Disu overcame early foul trouble to score 18 points, Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice added 17 apiece, and Texas silenced a heavily pro-Kansas crowd in the Big 12 Tournament title.

After going more than two decades without a Big 12 tourney championship, the Longhorns (26-8) have won two of the past three.

With interim coach Rodney Terry leading the way, the Longhorns built a 39-33 lead by halftime, extended it to 20 down the stretch and coasted toward a shower of confetti during a net-cutting celebration.

Jalen Wilson scored 24 points and Joseph Yesufu, pressed into the starting lineup due to injuries, finished with 11 for the Jayhawks (27-7), who had won 13 of their previous 16 trips to the Big 12 finals.

Kansas was once again without Hall of Fame coach Bill Self, who went to the emergency room on the eve of its quarterfinal for an undisclosed medical procedure. Self’s longtime assistant and acting coach, Norm Roberts, called the shots.

NO. 1 HOUSTON 69, CINCINNATI 48

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Jamal Shead had 16 points and nine assists as Houston advanced to its fifth straight American Athletic Conference championship game, even after losing star guard Marcus Sasser to an injury.

The Cougars (31-2) led throughout, getting two second-chance layups from J’Wan Roberts in the opening minute. He finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Sasser, the AAC player of the year, went down with an apparent groin injury with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half and did not return.

Landers Nolley II had 14 points for Cincinnati (21-12), which shot 25.5% from the field.

Houston will play Memphis on Sunday.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 72, NO. 25 MISSOURI 61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Freshman Brandon Miller scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as fourth-ranked Alabama advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship by beating No. 25 Missouri 72-61 on Saturday.

Alabama (28-5) will play in its 15th tournament championship against No. 18 Texas A&M, looking for an eighth title to add to its regular-season trophy. Noah Clowney added 19 points for Alabama, and Charles Bediako had 10.

No. 25 Missouri (24-9) missed a chance to play in its first SEC Tournament championship since joining the league in 2012. D’Moi Hodge led the Tigers with 21 points. DeAndre Gholston added 17 and Nick Carter had 10. Leading scorer Kobe Brown, who had been averaging 16.2 points, was held to six.

NO. 5 PURDUE 80, OHIO STATE 66

CHICAGO (AP) – Zach Edey had 32 points and 14 rebounds in Purdue’s win over Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Boilermakers (28-5) started to take control late in the first half and cruised into the conference final for the second straight year. They will meet Penn State on Sunday.

Brandon Newman scored 15 and Braden Smith added 14 points for the Boilermakers, who won their fourth in a row.

Roddy Gayle Jr. led Ohio State (16-19) with a career-high 20 points, 16 in the first half, and Justice Sueing added 15 points. Leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh missed his second game in a row because of a sore knee.

NO. 6 MARQUETTE 65, NO. 15 XAVIER 51

NEW YORK (AP) – Tyler Kolek and Marquette raced out to a hefty lead and never looked back, beating Xavier to win the Big East Tournament for the first time.

Kolek, the Big East Player of the Year and tournament MVP, had 20 points and eight rebounds as the top-seeded Golden Eagles (28-6) dominated a Big East final that brought a Midwestern flavor to Madison Square Garden. David Joplin finished with 12 points.

Adam Kunkel scored 12 points to lead the Musketeers (25-9), who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 21 DUKE 59, NO. 13 VIRGINIA 49

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Jeremy Roach scored 23 points and Duke locked down defensively to beat Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship, securing a title in Jon Scheyer’s debut season as the successor to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the tournament’s most valuable player for the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (26-8), who completed a final-month surge to the top of the ACC to claim a league-record 22nd championship. It also marked the ninth straight win for Duke.

Reece Beekman scored 12 points for Virginia (25-7).

NO. 18 TEXAS A&M 87, VANDERBILT 75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points as Texas A&M dominated from the opening tip in routing Vanderbilt to reach its second straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game and third overall.

The Aggies (25-8) return to the tournament finals for the second year in a row. Texas A&M’s Tyrece Radford had 16 points and Julius Marble had 13.

Vanderbilt (20-14) reached the SEC semifinals for the first time since 2017. Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt with 18 points, while Jordan Wright had 17 and Ezra Manjon 16.

Texas A&M faces No. 4 Alabama on Sunday; the Aggies beat Alabama 67-61 to wrap the regular season.

PENN STATE 77, NO. 19 INDIANA 73

CHICAGO (AP) – Jalen Pickett scored 28 points, Seth Lundy had 16 and Penn State beat Indiana to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship against No. 5 Purdue.

Andrew Funk added nine points as 10th-seeded Penn State (22-12) won for the eighth time in nine games. The deep Big Ten run has Penn State in position for its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2011.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Indiana (22-11), and Tamar Bates had 14 points. The third-seeded Hoosiers shot 56% in the second half, but they ran out of time after making a frantic comeback in the final minutes.

NO. 20 SAN DIEGO STATE 62, UTAH STATE 57

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Matt Bradley scored 16 points and Jaedon LeDee added 13 to lead San Diego State to a victory over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game.

The Aztecs (27-6) claimed their seventh tournament title, and second in three years. This also was their conference-record 15th appearance in the title game.

San Diego State clinched the conference’s bid to the NCAA Tournament. Utah State (26-8) also figures to be headed to the tournament when the selections are announced Sunday.

For Utah State, Steven Ashworth scored 13 points and Trevin Dorius 12.

—

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25