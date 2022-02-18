No. 3 Arizona beats Oregon State 83-69 for 7th straight win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Azuolas Tubelis scored 22 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 3 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Oregon State 83-69 on State on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) have won seven straight and maintained a two-game advantage in the conference. Christian Koloko added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and had nine rebounds.

Ramon Silva and Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 13 points each.

Oregon State (3-21, 1-13) has lost 11 straight, going winless since beating Utah on Dec. 30. The Beavers have had a tough time with injuries this season and had just seven scholarship players available on Thursday.

NO. 13 UCLA 76, WASHINGTON STATE 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Johnny Juzang scored 19 points, Jaylen Clark had a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, and UCLA beat Washington State.

Tyrell Roberts led Washington State (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Noah Williams and Andrej Jakimovski scored 11 apiece.

UCLA (18-5, 10-4) had dropped three of four coming into the game, but easily controlled things from the opening tipoff and led throughout.

NO. 14 HOUSTON 70, CENTRAL FLORIDA 52

HOUSTON (AP) – Taze Moore had 14 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 12 points, and Houston snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over UCF.

Jamal Shead had 12 points and eight assists, and Kyler Edwards added 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars (21-4, 10-2 American Athletic Conference).

Darius Johnson and Dre Fuller Jr. each scored 12 points to lead UCF (15-9, 7-7).

NO. 17 USC 79, WASHINGTON 69

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chevez Goodwin scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half and Southern California defeated Washington.

Drew Peterson had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Isaiah Mobley added 12 points, and the Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) won for the fourth time in five games.

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 23 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 20 as the the Huskies (13-11, 8-6) lost by double digits again in the second of three straight games against ranked opponents.

NO. 21 MURRAY STATE 91, AUSTIN PEAY 56

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) – KJ Williams had 25 points and seven rebound and Murray State beat Austin Peay for its 15th straight victory/

Tevin Brown scored 13 points and DJ Burns, Justice Hill and DaQuan Smith each had 11 for the Racers (25-2, 15-0 Ohio Valley).

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 12 points for Austin Peay (10-15, 6-9).

