No. 25 Virginia Tech thumps Coppin St. 85-32 behind Sheppard

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)

Aisha Sheppard scored 17 points and Elizabeth Kitley scored 13 with 13 rebounds and No. 25 Virginia Tech overwhelmed Coppin State 85-32 on Wednesday night.

The Hokies (4-0) led 26-4 after the first quarter and 42-12 at halftime. Virginia Tech limited the Eagles (2-2) to 1-for-14 shooting in the first quarter and they missed 23 of 27-shot attempts before halftime.

It was Kitley’s second straight double-double. Kayana Traylor scored 15 points for Virginia Tech shooting 6 for 7 and Georgia Amoore scored 11. Virginia Tech outrebounded Coppin State 55-30.

To date the Hokies have outscored the opposition 317-179; a margin of 79.3 points to 44.8.

Mossi Staples scored nine points for the Eagles off the bench and Jaia Alexander scored eight.

