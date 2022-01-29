No. 25 Kansas State women pull away late, beat TCU 63-54

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Ayoka Lee scored 25 points and No. 25 Kansas State pulled away in the final five minutes to beat TCU 63-54 on Saturday night.

K-State (16-5, 6-3 Big 12) rebounded from Wednesday night’s 66-48 loss at ninth-ranked Texas and has won three of its last four.

TCU trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter but cut the deficit to 51-49 with 5:02 remaining. Serena Sundell and Jaelyn Glenn hit consecutives 3s to spark a 12-2 run for the Wildcats. Brylee Glenn added four free throws during the stretch before TCU’s Lauren Heard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Lee, who two games ago against Oklahoma set the Division I single-game scoring record with 61 points, was 8 of 18 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Brylee Glenn finished with 12 points and Jaelyn Glenn had 11. Sundell had eight assists to go with three points.

Heard and Michelle Berry scored 11 points apiece to lead TCU (6-11, 2-6). Okako Adika added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

TCU will look to end a three-game skid when it hosts West Virginia on Wednesday. Kansas State plays at No. 13 Iowa State on Wednesday.

