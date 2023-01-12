CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Kennedy Todd-Williams and Deja Kelly each scored 21 points and No. 22 North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter in beating Virginia 70-59 on Thursday night.

Virginia built a 57-48 lead with 6:46 to play but only made one more field goal the rest of the way as North Carolina had a scoring run of 13-0 before closing the game on a 9-0 run. The Cavaliers made just 3 of 15 field goals (20%) in the final 10 minutes and were outscored 28-8.

Alyssa Ustby had 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks for North Carolina (11-5, 2-3 ACC). Todd-Williams was 6 of 13 from the field, with three 3-pointers, and 6 of 8 from the line to set a career-high in scoring.

Kelly had a game-high 13 points in the first half as North Carolina led 30-27 after holding Virginia to below 30% shooting.

Taylor Valladay scored 16 points and Sam Brunelle had 15 points and nine rebounds for Virginia (13-4, 2-4).

North Carolina faces No. 11 North Carolina State on Sunday.

—

