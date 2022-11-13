COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday.

Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams’ 48-yard scoring run.

Buckeyes freshman Dallen Hayden rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ran for a 71-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) had piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and finished with 662. Stroud was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6).

NO. 1 GEORGIA 45, MISSISSIPPI STATE 19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Stetson Bennett threw for three touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia overcame a first-half surge by Mississippi State.

With the victory, the East Division champion Bulldogs secured a spot in the SEC Championship game. Georgia will face SEC West champ LSU in Atlanta on Dec. 3

It was a dominating effort by the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP), who put up 468 yards of offense. Bennett led the way, going 25 for 37 for 289 yards with two interceptions. Georgia also rushed for 179 yards.

MSU (6-4, 3-4) struggled to consistently produce against Georgia on the offensive side. Will Rogers went 29 for 51 and threw for 263 yards and a touchdown. Mississippi State rushed for just 47 yards on 15 carries. Rufus Harvey led MSU with six catches for 66 yards and a score.

NO. 3 MICHIGAN 34, NEBRASKA 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Blake Corum ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, helping Michigan stay undefeated.

The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) have won their first 10 games for the first time since 2006, when they closed the regular season as the second-ranked team with a loss to rival and top-ranked Ohio State. Michigan faces the Buckeyes on the road in two weeks with the Big Ten East Division title at stake.

Corum had 100-plus yards rushing – in the first half – for the seventh straight game. J.J. McCarthy was 8 of 17 for 129 yards with two touchdown passes and added a rushing TD.

Nebraska (3-7, 2-5) started quarterback Chubba Purdy in place of Casey Thompson, who missed a second straight game with an elbow injury. Purdy left in the second quarter after appearing to injure his right ankle. Logan Smothers then filled in.

Purdy was 6 of 12 for 56 yards and ran for a team-high 39 yards. Smothers was 4 of 8 for 15 yards for the Cornuskers (146 yards of offense).

NO. 4 TCU 17, NO. 18 TEXAS 10

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke open a tense defensive struggle, and TCU beat Texas to clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who was sacked four times in the first half and hounded all game, connected with Quentin Johnston for a 31-yard touchdown over broken coverage in the fourth quarter.

The TCU defense turned in its best game of the season. The Horned Frogs held Texas running back Bijan Robinson to 29 yards, gave up just 199 total yards, and forced Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers into a miserable passing night. The Horned Frogs allowed Texas a single field goal on consecutive drives inside the TCU 10 in the second half.

The win keeps the Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0) undefeated and in the hunt for even bigger things under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. They are No. 4 in the College Football Playoff ranking.

Texas (6-4, 4-3, No. 18 CFP) hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown in the second half of each of the last three games.

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 66, MISSOURI 24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead Tennessee past Mizzou.

The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) were impressive offensively but had trouble containing a Missouri attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers (4-6, 2-5) rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did the most damage, running for 106 yards and throwing for 200.

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and Bru McCoy caught nine passes for 111 yards.

NO. 24 WASHINGTON 37, NO. 6 OREGON 34

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and Washington snapped Oregon’s eight-game winning streak with a victory, dealing a blow to the Ducks’ chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Michael Penix Jr. threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Taj Davis to tie it at 34 with 3:07 to go after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series.

Nix returned after Henry’s field goal and got the Ducks (9-2, 6-1, No. 6 CFP) to the Washington 38 but the final drive fizzled with a penalty. The Huskies (8-2, 5-2, No. 25 CFP) won in Eugene for the first time since 2016.

NO. 7 LSU 13, ARKANSAS 10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Josh Williams ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles and the defense for LSU held Arkansas to 249 yards.

The Tigers (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) forced and recovered an Arkansas fumble on the Razorbacks’ final drive with 1:19 left to clinch the win.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) attempted to rally in the fourth quarter behind third-string quarterback Cade Fortin. He entered in the third quarter to replace an ineffective Malik Hornsby and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 13:12 left to pull Arkansas within three.

Williams had scored LSU’s only touchdown, a 1-yarder, late in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 10-point lead. LSU’s offense otherwise struggled, with only one of its 13 series yielding more than 40 yards.

Arkansas sacked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seven times, limiting the SEC’s top rusher at the position to 10 yards on 19 carries.

ARIZONA 34, NO. 9 UCLA 28

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) – Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona snapped an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams.

Michael Wiley ran for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns while Jacob Cowing caught nine passes for 118 yards for the Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12).

Zach Charbonnet had 181 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Bruins (8-2, 5-2), whose chances of making the Pac-12 title game took a big hit.

De Laura completed 22 of 28 for 315 yards and two TDs. He also ran in from 3-yards out during the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 21-14 halftime lead.

NO. 10 ALABAMA 30, NO. 11 MISSISSIPPI 24

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Bryce Young threw three touchdowns passes and Alabama scored on four consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters in a comeback win over Mississippi.

Will Reichard kicked field goals of 23 and 49 yards in the fourth quarter to snap a 24-all tie. Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) secured the win by forcing an incomplete pass into the Crimson Tide end zone in the final minute to extend its seven-game winning streak over the Rebels.

Young finished 21 of 33 for 209 yards, including touchdown throws to Jermaine Burton, Cameron Latu and Ja’Courey Brooks.

Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) was led by Quinshon Judkins, who had 135 yards on 25 carries and a pair of 1-yard TD runs.

NO. 12 CLEMSON 31, LOUISVILLE 16

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, and Will Shipley hurdled Louisville’s M.J. Griffin on the way for a 25-yard TD as Clemson won its 39th straight at home.

The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had wrapped up the ACC Atlantic Division and its spot in the league title game next month a week ago.

Uiagalelei and the Clemson defense got back on track to improve to 8-0 all-time over Louisville (6-4, 3-4). The Cardinals, who had a four-game win streak halted, played the second half without standout quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was hurt on the last play of the second quarter.

Uiagalelei completed 19 of 27 throws for 185 yards. Phil Mafah ran for 106 yards and Shipley 97 as the Tigers finished with 248 yards on the ground.

NO. 13 UTAH 42, STANFORD 7

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Tavion Thomas had a career-high 180 yards rushing and Cameron Rising threw for three touchdowns to lead Utah.

The Utes (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) started slow on a below-freezing night in the shadow of the Wasatch Mountains, but scored 42 straight points after trailing 7-0. Rising went 20 for 33 through the air for 219 yards with an interception to boost Utah’s home winning streak to 14.

Tanner McKee passed for 155 yards but didn’t have much time to throw and was sacked seven times. He got Stanford on the scoreboard on its second drive as he evaded the rush and threw a 51-yard pass before sneaking it in for a 1-yard touchdown one play later.

Utah’s defense was suffocating after the initial score while Thomas recorded his first 100-yard rushing game since the season opener at Florida and eclipsed his previous high (177) set at Stanford last year.

NO. 14 PENN STATE 30, MARYLAND 0

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half and Penn State’s defense smothered Maryland.

Tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown pass and Jake Pinegar kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP), who beat Maryland for the seventh time in nine games since the Terps (6-4, 3-4) joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Penn State’s Sean Clifford was 12 for 23 for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions did most of their damage early. They sacked Tagovailoa five times and held Maryland to just 27 total yards before halftime. Penn State finished with seven sacks, seven QB hurries, along with forcing nine punts and three turnovers on down.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa finished 11 for 22 for 74 yards. Roman Hemby led the Terps with 68 rushing yards on 13 carries.

NO. 15 NORTH CAROLINA 36, WAKE FOREST 34

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and North Carolina’s defense came up with two key fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest and secure spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

The Tar Heels (9-1, 6-0) won the league’s Coastal Division title with the road win in a marquee matchup of star quarterbacks Drake Maye of UNC and Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. And while the offenses had the edge all night, the Tar Heels’ defense pitched in at critical moments to keep them unbeaten in league play.

On the first, Cam’Ron Kelly jumped in front of Hartman’s throw over the middle for an interception to set the Tar Heels up near midfield and set up Burnette’s go-ahead kick.

NO. 22 UCF 38, NO. 16 TULANE 31

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – John Rhys Plumlee accounted for 308 yards and three touchdowns, and UCF took over first place in the American Athletic Conference with a win over Tulane.

Returning from an Oct. 29 concussion against Cincinnati, Plumlee rushed for 176 yards and two TDs. He also passed for 132 yards and a score as UCF (8-2, 5-1) surpassed 400 yards of offense for the eighth time this season.

Tulane (8-2, 5-1) pulled within a touchdown with 11:39 left when Michael Pratt hit Reggie Brown in the back of the end zone to cap a drive sustained by Pratt’s fourth-and-6 conversion on a pass to Lawrence Keys. But the Knights responded with a 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive that consumed 8:07 and was punctuated by Isaiah Bowser’s second short TD run of the game.

Pratt finished 23 of 39 for 236 yards and three TDs. Tulane’s Jha-Quan Jackson caught five passes for 95 yards.

BOSTON COLLEGE 21, NO. 17 N.C. STATE 20

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left and Boston College rallied past North Carolina State and denied the Wolfpack a school record 17th consecutive home victory.

The Eagles (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. A pass interference penalty on fourth down with 18 seconds left gave Boston College another chance.

Morehead, making his second career start, was 29 of 48 for 330 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw a pair of TD strikes to Zay Flowers, who caught seven passes for 130 yards, as the Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak.

M.J. Morris threw and ran for early touchdowns for the Wolfpack (7-3, 3-3), which committed four second-half turnovers.

Morris, also making his second career start, was 12 for 24 for 132 yards. Christopher Dunn had field goals of 30 and 45 yards.

UCONN 36, NO. 19 LIBERTY 33

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Zion Turner threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Kevens Clercius late in the fourth quarter to lead UConn over Liberty.

With the win, the Huskies (6-5) are bowl-eligible under first-year coach Jim Mora after winning only once last season.

The lead changed hands multiple times in the fourth quarter, but Turner found Clercius for the go-ahead score with 5:43 left and connected with Keelan Marion on a 2-point conversion to put UConn up three.

Turner finished 15 of 21 for 103 yards. Robert Burns led UConn’s rushing attach with 104 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown.

TJ Green led Liberty (8-2) with 119 yards rushing on 24 carries and a touchdown.

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 35, NAVY 32

BALTIMORE (AP) – Braden Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms to make a spectacular touchdown catch, one of four TD passes by Drew Pyne before halftime in Notre Dame’s win over Navy.

Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame (7-3) blocked a punt for a fifth straight game.

Lenzy’s 38-yard touchdown put the Irish ahead 14-0. They led 35-13 at halftime before going dormant offensively for the final two quarters. Navy (3-7) closed to within three with 1:21 remaining, but an unsuccessful onside kick ended the rally.

Navy (3-7) had the ball down 21-13 in the second quarter, but an interception on a trick play gave the Irish possession at the Navy 41. Pyne ran for an 11-yard touchdown moments later, and then the blocked punt by Jack Kiser set up Pyne’s 37-yard TD toss to Jayden Thomas.

PURDUE 31, NO. 21 ILLINOIS 24

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Aidan O’Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, and Purdue beat Illinois to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess.

The win gives the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who were firmly in control until losing their last two games.

The Boilermakers finish the season with favorable matchups against Northwestern and at Indiana.

Purdue scored on three-straight drives to take a 28-21 lead on Durham’s 13-yard touchdown reception with 13:13 left, finishing a drive that was aided by three Illinois penalties.

Tommy DeVito struggled against pressure and threw his first interception since a Sept. 10 win over Virginia. Purdue became the first team to hold Illinois star Chase Brown to fewer than 100 rushing yards this season.

NO. 23 KANSAS STATE 31, BAYLOR 3

WACO, Texas (AP) – Will Howard threw for three touchdowns after Adrian Martinez exited with an injury, and Kansas State buoyed its Big 12 title hopes with a rout of Baylor.

The defending conference champion Bears (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) will need help to get back to the championship game after a three-game winning streak had put them back in contention.

The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) went into the game in a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12 with Baylor and No. 18 Texas.

Howard came on after Martinez appeared to injure his lower body getting a first down on a quarterback sneak in the first quarter. Howard was 18 of 26 for 186 yards, and Ben Sinnott had two TD receptions and finished with seven catches for 89 yards.

Blake Shapen threw two interceptions in the Bears’ worst offensive showing in a Big 12 game this season.

Deuce Vaughn had a 20-yard touchdown catch and 104 yards rushing, making him the third Kansas State running back with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (1,079 yards this season).

NO. 25 FLORIDA STATE 38, SYRACUSE 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and ran for another score, and Florida State beat reeling Syracuse, the Orange’s fourth straight loss.

It was the last conference game for Florida State (7-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won three straight since a midseason skid. The Orange (6-4. 3-3) lost their second straight at home and it was ugly. The Orange notched just nine first downs to 25 for FSU, were 1 of 11 on third-down conversion attempts, and were outgained 420-160, and the defense was on the field for more than 36 minutes for the third straight game.

Florida State entered the game leading the country with 69 plays of 20-plus yards and quickly tacked on another when`Trey Benson bolted around the left side for 27 on the Seminoles’ first possession. Five plays later, Travis scored on a 3-yard run up the middle for a 7-0 lead. Florida State has scored on 13 of 19 first drives of a half this season, with 12 touchdowns.

