No. 19 Notre Dame women top No. 16 Georgia Tech 72-66 in OT

ATLANTA (AP)Freshman Olivia Miles finished with 18 points and eight assists, Dara Mabrey scored six of her 11 points in overtime and No. 19 Notre Dame upended No. 16 Georgia Tech 72-66 on Thursday night.

Mabrey grabbed a rebound and fed Miles for a layup to open the scoring in the extra period and the Fighting Irish (20-6, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) never relinquished the lead. Mabrey followed with a jumper for a 65-61 lead, and, after a basket by Georgia Tech’s Nerea Hermosa, she answered with a three-point play for a 68-63 Irish lead with 1:23 left to play.

The Yellow Jackets (19-7, 10-5) hit 3 of 4 free throws to pull within 68-66, but Miles sank two foul shots with 24 seconds left and Mabrey added 1 of 2 11 seconds later to preserve the win.

With the victory, Notre Dame moves into sole possession of fourth place. The top four teams receive a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.

The Fighting Irish had three players post double-doubles. Maya Dodson tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for her seventh of the season. Freshman Sonia Citron totaled 10 points and 11 boards for her fourth and sophomore Maddy Westbeld pitched in with 10 points and 10 rebounds for her second.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored a season-high 24 for Georgia Tech. She sank 9 of 18 shots with three 3-pointers and added six assists and four steals. Sarah Bates scored 12 on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Lorela Cubaj had 10 points and 15 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the campaign.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-15 all-time against Notre Dame and have never beaten the Irish in Atlanta.

Notre Dame closes out conference play with home games against Clemson on Feb. 24 and No. 3 Louisville on Feb. 27. Georgia Tech hosts Miami on Sunday before ending ACC play on the road at Florida State and Wake Forest.

