No. 18 UConn, Creighton aim to improve NCAA standing

No. 18 UConn will meet host Creighton on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb., as both teams look to bolster their potential seeding in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) have won five in a row for the third time this season and are coming off victories over Villanova and Georgetown. A victory over the Bluejays (19-9, 11-6), who are one spot behind the Huskies in the conference standings, would clinch at least the No. 3 seed for UConn in next week’s Big East tournament.

Creighton, which is coming off an ugly 72-51 loss at then-No. 11 Providence that snapped a six-game winning streak, beat the Huskies 59-55 on Feb. 1 in Storrs, Conn.

R.J. Cole, who had 13 points in that game, scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half Sunday to help UConn hang on for an 86-77 road win at Georgetown, which is winless in the Big East.

Thanks to that victory and the Huskies’ prior win over Villanova, UConn is still within striking distance of the No. 2 seed in the conference at 1 1/2 games behind the Wildcats.

UConn coach Dan Hurley praised the way Cole has stepped into a leadership role following the departure of James Bouknight to the NBA last year. Cole is averaging 16.1 points and 4.2 assists per game.

“R.J. has given this team exactly what it’s needed at the guard spot after losing a dynamic guy,” Hurley said.

Isaiah Whaley, who led the Huskies with 20 points in that loss to Creighton, had 14 points against the Hoyas.

UConn looks poised to make the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2011-12, when it was still coached by the legendary Jim Calhoun.

The Bluejays are aiming to make the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Creighton must quickly put aside its defeat to the Friars, who have clinched the Big East regular-season title.

Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton with 13 points while Alex O’Connell had 12.

But the Bluejays struggled in the second half, shooting 23 percent and were outscored 37-25 after halftime.

“It became an uphill battle, and it was tough to get back into the game,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Their crowd was electric.”

The Bluejays’ lineup also took a hit after losing freshman Ryan Nembhard, who underwent wrist surgery.

Nembhard had started all 27 games while averaging 11.3 points and a team-high 4.4 assists per game.

“We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season,” McDermott said. “He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever, and we look forward to his healthy return.”

Ryan Hawkins paced Creighton to its upset of UConn with 23 points, and he leads the Blue Jays with averages of 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

