No. 18 DePaul women turn it up late to beat Creighton 90-81

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Sonya Morris scored 22 points and Dee Bekelja scored 16 to lead 18th-ranked DePaul past Creighton 90-81 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Demons (5-2, 2-0 Big East) used a 10-0 run to start the last quarter and turned a 63-60 deficit into a seven-point lead in a less than three-minute span.

Despite the fact Creighton (2-6, 1-3) made half its 14 field goals in the fourth quarter, DePaul went 14-for-16 shooting (87.5%). The Blue Demons shot 38 for 63 (60.3%) including 12 of 25 from 3-point range.

Deja Church scored 15 points, Jorie Allen 14, and Lexi Held and Darrione Rogers 10 apiece for DePaul.

Creighton true freshman Emma Ronsiek registered career highs with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Ronsiek missed just two of 15 attempts (86.6%).

Morgan Maly scored 13 points and Payton Brotzki and Temi Carda each scored 10 for the Bluejays.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

