No. 15 Maryland women ease by Wisconsin for 6th straight win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Angel Reese had 19 points and nine rebounds, Chloe Bibby scored 16 points, and No. 15 Maryland beat Wisconsin 70-43 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

Bibby scored eight points in the first quarter to help Maryland build a 22-8 lead after closing on an 11-0 run. Reese scored six points in Maryland’s 11-0 run at the start of the second quarter for a 23-point lead. The Terps led by 20-plus points over the final 17 minutes.

Shyanne Sellers added 12 points for Maryland (18-6, 10-3 Big Ten). Diamond Miller had 11 points and seven assists, and Katie Benzan had nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from distance.

Ashley Owusu did not play for a second straight game for Maryland due to an ankle sprain. Wisconsin was without its second-leading scorer, Sydney Hilliard, as she’s taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Brooke Schramek led Wisconsin (6-17, 3-10) with 16 points and Katie Nelson added 11.

—

