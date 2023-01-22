LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.

The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas and was the second-largest home loss under Self. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989 – against K-State and Missouri.

Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime and never closed the gap within single digits. TCU extended the lead to as many as 24 points. The Jayhawks shot only 32.1% in the second half.

TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), which shot 54.4% (31 of 57) from the field, got 15 points from Mike Miles Jr. and 11 from Damion Baugh.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 85, MISSOURI 64

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Noah Clowney and Mark Sears each scored 17 points, and Alabama remained undefeated against unranked teams this season.

Freshman Brandon Miller added 15 points and eight rebounds for Alabama (17-2, 7-0 Southeastern Conference), and reserve Jahvon Quinterly scored 13 points. Clowney also had 14 rebounds, and Sears finished with eight rebounds and three steals.

Isiaih Mosley led Missouri (14-5, 3-4) with 19 points. Mohamed Diarra had eight points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 11 ARIZONA 58, NO. 5 UCLA 52

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) – Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double and Arizona withstood a late rally to end UCLA’s 14-game winning streak.

The Wildcats (17-3, 5-3 Pac-12) took a 56-44 lead on Ballo’s alley-oop dunk with 2:07 left. But the Bruins (17-3, 8-1) fought back, creating four straight turnovers to pull within 56-52. UCLA then blocked consecutive shots but couldn’t convert on two shots of its own. Arizona’s Pelle Larsson hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to close it out.

Tyger Campbell led the Bruins with 13 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 12 with 11 rebounds.

NO. 6 GONZAGA 99, PACIFIC 90

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) – Drew Timme scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the second half, including 18 straight points during one stretch, and Gonzaga pulled away in the closing minutes.

Timme made 17 of 23 shots and almost all of them within a couple feet of the rim. Anton Watson added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Gonzaga (17-4, 6-1 WCC). Rasir Bolton added 16 points for the Bulldogs, who had won their previous three road games in conference play by a combined eight points, and Julian Strawther had 15.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led five Pacific players in double figures with 17 points. Nick Blake scored 16 before fouling out. Keylan Boone finished with 15, Luke Avdalovic added 13 and Judson Martindale finished with 12. Pacific (10-12, 3-4) made eight 3-pointers in the first half and was tied at 47 at halftime, but the Tigers were just 1 of 8 from deep in the second half.

NO. 7 TEXAS 69, WEST VIRGINIA 61

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Texas.

Dylan Disu added 13 points before fouling out, and Christian Bishop and Tyrese Hunter scored 11 apiece for the Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a double-digit loss at No. 12 Iowa State on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) had several players in early foul trouble. Kedrian Johnson had a career-high 22 points, but his teammates fell flat in the second half against the Longhorns.

NO. 8 XAVIER 95, GEORGETOWN 82

CINCINNATI (AP) – Zach Freemantle tied a career-high with 30 points and Colby Jones had 20 as Xavier handed Georgetown its 29th straight Big East loss.

Adam Kunkel scored 14 points to help the Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) bounce back from a 73-72 loss at DePaul on Wednesday.

Primo Spears scored a career-high 37 points and Akok Akok had 14 for the Hoyas (5-15, 0-9 Big East), who have lost 10 straight. Spears’ previous high was 34 against LaSalle on March 5, 2022.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 77, LSU 56

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points and Tennessee defeated LSU, which has lost six straight.

James, who missed eight games in November and December due to injury, made his second straight start for the Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). Playing 31 minutes, James was 9-of-16 from the field and matched his career-high with four 3-pointers.

Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler had 12 points and 10 assists, which tied his career high. Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key each had 10 points.

KJ Williams led LSU (12-7, 1-6) with 16 points. Trae Hannibal added 10 points. The Tigers committed 19 turnovers which resulted in 33 Volunteers points.

NO. 10 VIRGINIA 76, WAKE FOREST 67

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Armaan Franklin scored 18 of his 25 points during the first half and Virginia survived blowing nearly all of a 19-point lead to beat Wake Forest.

Kihei Clark added 12 points despite getting into foul trouble for the Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). But it was a day of wild swings for Virginia, who went from missing its first eight shots to suddenly being unable to miss to go up 34-15 – only to see the Demon Deacons push back to within a single point with 8 1/2 minutes left.

Damari Monsanto had a career-high 25 points for the Demon Deacons (14-6, 6-3), highlighted by making 7 of 15 3-pointers.

OKLAHOMA STATE 61, NO. 12 IOWA STATE 59

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Avery Anderson scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws, and Oklahoma State defeated Iowa State for its first win over a ranked team this season.

Kalib Boone added 13 points for the Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12), who won their second straight game.

Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 14 for Iowa State (14-4, 5-2), which had won seven of its last eight games. Cyclones sharpshooter Caleb Grill spent most of the second half on the bench wearing a back brace and wasn’t in the game in the closing minutes.

NO. 13 KANSAS STATE 68, TEXAS TECH 58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Markquis Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Kansas State’s win over Texas Tech.

Keyontae Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points.

Pop Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon each scored 13 points for Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7), which shot 32.4% (23 for 71) from the field.

NO. 16 AUBURN 81, SOUTH CAROLINA 66

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Johni Broome had a season-high 27 points and 11 rebounds as Auburn took control late in the opening half to run past struggling South Carolina.

Broome’s performance helped the Tigers to their fifth straight win and offset a career-best 30 points from Gamecocks’ freshman Gregory ”GG” Jackson II.

The 6-foot-10 Broome took full advantage of South Carolina’s undersized interior for the Tigers (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). He hit 12 of his 17 shots in 30 minutes for his sixth double-double this season and fifth against an SEC opponent.

Meechie Johnson was the only other player for South Carolina (8-11, 1-5) in double figures with 11 points.

DUKE 68, NO. 17 MIAMI

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Jeremy Roach scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks to lift Duke over Miami.

Tyrese Proctor had 11 points and Dariq Whitehead added 10 points for the Blue Devils (15-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played their first game of the season without a national ranking.

Jordan Miller’s 19 points and Nijel Pack’s 18 were tops for Miami (15-4, 6-3), which has lost three of its last five games.

NO. 18 CHARLESTON 87, NORTHEASTERN 61

BOSTON (AP) – Ben Burnham scored 15 points, Pat Robinson III added 14 and Ryan Larson had 12 to lead Charleston to its 20th win in a row.

The Cougars (21-1, 9-0 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 13 straight points in the first half to pull away and extend the longest active winning streak in the nation. They have not lost since the second game of the season, to then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 11, climbing to their highest ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 since 1999.

Chris Doherty had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Jared Turner also scored 11 for Northeastern (8-11, 4-4). The Huskies haven’t beat a Top 25 team since 2015.

NO. 19 CLEMSON 51, VIRGINIA TECH 50

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Hunter Tyson’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left lifted Clemson to a dramatic victory over Virginia Tech.

Tyson caught a pass just left of the key, took a look at at the basket and let it fly. The crowd exploded as the ball went through and the Tigers (16-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) continued their unexpected run atop the ACC.

PJ Hall led Clemson with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Grant Basile led the Hokies (11-8, 1-7) with 13 points.

NO. 20 MARQUETTE 74, SETON HALL 53

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Kam Jones scored 22 points, Oso Ighodaro had 18 on 7-for-7 shooting and Marquette beat Seton Hall.

Marquette (16-5, 8-2 Big East) shot 54% (29 for 54) from the field in its second straight win since an 80-76 loss to Xavier last weekend.

Kadary Richmond led Seton Hall (12-9, 5-5) with 10 points and five assists. The Pirates committed a season-high 26 turnovers.

NO. 21 BAYLOR 62, OKLAHOMA 60

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Jalen Bridges scored 11 points and hit a trio of game-turning 3-pointers in the final five minutes as Baylor rallied to hold off Oklahoma.

Adam Flagler had 16 points and five assists, and Keyonte George added 11 points as Baylor (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) won its fourth straight game after opening conference play with three straight losses and briefly dropping out of The Associated Press Top 25.

Jalen Hill had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Tanner Groves added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for the Sooners (12-7, 2-5).

NO. 22 PROVIDENCE 75, DEPAUL 64

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Noah Locke had a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, to help Providence fend off DePaul.

Bryce Hopkins added 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Friars (15-5, 7-2 Big East) snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 11-0 at home. They are 2-2 without point guard Jared Bynum, who missed his fourth consecutive game with a torso injury.

The Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6) came in fresh off a home victory over eighth-ranked Xavier. But they dropped their sixth straight road game and are now 0-4 in conference games away from home. Umjoja Gibson had 16 points and five assists for DePaul and Da’Sean Nelson added 13 points.

NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 67, UTEP 59

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – Johnell Davis scored 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Florida Atlantic extended its program record for consecutive wins to 18.

Davis hit 2 of 3 attempts from 3-point distance and was perfect on six shots from the line for FAU (19-1, 9-0 Conference USA). Vladislav Goldin finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Owls.

Calvin Solomon finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Tae Hardy also scored 16 points for UTEP (11-9, 4-5). Mario McKinney Jr. added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

NO. 25 ARKANSAS 69, OLE MISS 57

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Anthony Black scored 17 points, reserve Joseph Pinion had 13 and Arkansas snapped a four-game losing streak by topping Mississippi.

Only nine teams in Division I had made fewer 3-pointers than Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) this season, but the Razorbacks tied a season high by making eight from beyond the arc. They led by as many as 21 points.

Pinion and Devo Davis each made three 3s. Davis had 16 points and Jordan Walsh finished with 13.

Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) committed 17 turnovers. The Rebels had six giveaways in the first six minutes of the second half, helping Arkansas extend its three-point halftime lead to 11 at the first media timeout after the break.

