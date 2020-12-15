No. 12 Wisconsin braces for test vs. Loyola-Chicago

Wisconsin lost an opponent and gained another one on Sunday.

The 12th-ranked Badgers were supposed to play Northern Iowa on Wednesday but the Panthers paused all team activities due to COVID-19. Later in the day, the Badgers announced that they would host undefeated Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday.

It’s not the first time Wisconsin (4-1) has gone through this experience. The Badgers had a high-profile matchup with Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge postponed last Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues in the Cardinals’ program.

The Badgers then added a game against Rhode Island on the same night as a substitute. They haven’t played since they posted a 73-62 victory over the Rams.

Wisconsin will be looking to extend its home winning streak against nonconference opponents to 19 games.

A stout defensive effort in the first half allowed the Badgers to bounce back from a two-point loss to Marquette. They led the Rams 33-16 at halftime, limiting the visitors to 26 percent shooting in those 20 minutes.

“That first half was one of the better ones we’ve played defensively,” coach Greg Gard said. “We’ve got to continue to become more consistent.”

Brad Davison suddenly found his shooting touch. Davison hadn’t scored more than 10 points in the first four games and didn’t make a field goal against Marquette.

A four-year starter, Davison fired in a game-high 23 points.

“That is the beauty of this team,” fellow senior Micah Potter said. “People can not play well one game and then the next game they’ll bounce back and have a great game and carry us. Brad obviously carried us, pretty much the entire game.”

Potter remains the team’s leading scorer (12.8 per game) and rebounder (6.6) in a balanced attack. Nate Reuvers (12.2) and D’Mitrik Trice (11.0) are also averaging double digits in scoring.

Wisconsin’s defense has been stout, holding opponents to 36.2 percent shooting overall and 29.9 percent from long range. The Badgers have done a good job protecting the ball, averaging just 8.6 turnovers.

Loyola and Wisconsin will be meeting for the 18th time but haven’t faced each other since November 1998. The Badgers hold a 10-7 edge in the all-time series.

The Ramblers (3-0) will be making a quick turnaround, having defeated city rival Illinois-Chicago 77-66 on Sunday. They can be handful against ranked opponents — they have won four of their last seven games against Top 25 teams, dating back to the 2017-18 season.

Senior center Cameron Krutwig led four Loyola players in double figures with 22 points against UIC. The Ramblers shot 51.9 percent from the field.

“It was our first game that was really back and forth,” head coach Porter Moser told the Loyola Phoenix. “I thought our guys answered the bell every time. That’s the sign of an older team. They kept coming at us. Every time we got a little separation they went on a run.”

Braden Norris gave the Ramblers a spark with a season-high 11 points.

“We needed a little boost and I happened to be the guy that had that (Sunday),” Norris said to the Phoenix. “It could be a different guy another night.”

–Field Level Media