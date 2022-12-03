LAS VEGAS (AP)No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past No. 4 Southern California 47-24 on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Championship and derail the Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes.

The Trojans (11-2) opened the way for Ohio State (11-1) to take a spot in the playoffs. USC is fourth in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes are one spot behind.

Utah (10-3) is heading to the Rose Bowl, but the Utes already were going there regardless of the outcome of the title game. They are responsible for USC’s only losses, having edged the Trojans 43-42 on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.

The Utes rolled up 533 yards of offense in the rematch, and Cam Rising passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams threw for 363 yards and three TDs. He entered the game as the leading Heisman Trophy candidate, but wasn’t the same after getting injured in the first quarter.

CONFERENCE USA CHAMPIONSHIP

NO. 23 USTA 58, NORTH TEXAS 27

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Frank Harris threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 49 yards and another score and UTSA won its second straight Conference USA championship, beating North Texas at the Alamodome.

UTSA (11-2) knocked off North Texas (7-6) for the second time in six weeks. On Oct. 21, it took Harris’ 10-yard pass to De’Corian Clark with 15 seconds remaining to give UTSA a 31-27 victory.

Sophomore back Kevorian Barnes, who got his first start because of an injury to regular Brenden Brady, capitalized on the featured back role with 28 carries for 175 yards – both career highs – and a TD.

