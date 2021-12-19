No. 12 Iowa State buries Prairie View with 19 3-pointers

AMES, Iowa (AP)Lexi Donarski scored 26 points, Ashley Joens had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 12 Iowa State tied the school record with 19 3-pointers in a 108-39 rout of Prairie View A&M on Sunday night.

Iowa State scored 65 points in the first half and held Prairie View to 11. The Cyclones made 14 3-pointers before halftime and matched the record when Maddie Frederick hit No. 19 with 1:57 remaining in the game.

Six players contributed to the 3-point storm, led by six each from Donarski and Aubrey Joens.

Aubrey Joens finished with 18 points, Emily Ryan had 12 points and 15 assists and Nyamer Diew scored 12 points for Iowa State (11-1).

The Cyclones scored the first nine points and after Kennedy Paul scored Prairie View’s first bucket Iowa State added a 16-0 run before Paul scored again. Iowa State led 29-4 after one quarter. Paul finished with 19 points on 8-of-21 shooting. Her teammates were 7 for 51 and the Panthers (2-8) shot just 21% overall.

Iowa State had 27 assists and outrebounded Prairie View 66-33.

