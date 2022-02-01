No. 12 Georgia Tech women beat Duke despite shooting 38%

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Lorela Cubaj had 15 points and seven rebounds, Eylia Love added 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 12 Georgia Tech beat Duke 59-46 on Tuesday night.

Both teams shot under 39% from the floor.

Georgia Tech held Duke to 22.2% shooting in the first quarter to build a 20-5 lead behind 10 points from Love. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 18 points in the first half, and their lead didn’t drop below eight points the rest of the way.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Nerea Hermosa each scored 10 points for Georgia Tech (18-4, 9-2 ACC). Hermosa also had seven rebounds and five assists.

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points and Lexi Gordon added 11 for Duke (13-7, 4-6), which lost its third straight game.

Duke was without coach Kara Lawson for a third straight game due to health and safety protocols, and Celeste Taylor, averaging 11.7 points, did not play due to injury.

Georgia Tech doesn’t play again until Monday against No. 3 North Carolina State. Duke is at Pittsburgh on Thursday.

