UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP)Maddy Siegrist posted a double-double and Lucy OIsen scored 19 and her go-ahead free throw with .7 seconds left sent 11th-ranked Villanova past DePaul 71-70 on Saturday in a Big East quarterfinal matchup.

The top-seeded Wildcats (27-5) will play on Sunday the winner between third-seed Creighton and No. 6 Seton Hall.

Siegrist scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Christina Dalce scored 12 and Maddie Burke 10 for Villanova.

Aneesah Morrow scored 24 points and had 17 rebounds, Kendall Holmes scored 20 points shooting 5 of 9 from 3-point range and Anaya Peoples scored 17.

The seventh-seed Blue Demons (16-17) had Villanova on the ropes before the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run in the last 1:34, during which Holmes and Peoples each missed two foul shots with a chance to seal it. DePaul shot 1 for 7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and were 6 for 16 overall.

Villanova led 40-32 at halftime before DePaul seized momentum in the third quarter and drew within 54-52. Holmes made consecutive 3s to give DePaul a 58-56 lead; its first since Peoples made a foul shot for a 6-5 advantage two minutes in.

