AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night.

Hunter, last season’s Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas’ 13 3-pointers. He made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control.

Texas (3-0) shut down Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme for long stretches and rendered him mostly ineffective when the game was still close. Two of his first four shots were airballs against switching double-team defenses.

Marcus Carr added 16 points for Texas. Timme led Gonzaga (2-1) with 18 points.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 83, TEXAS SOUTHERN 48

HOUSTON (AP) – Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 as Houston routed Texas Southern.

J’Wan Roberts had 10 points for Houston, which shot 52%. The Cougars (4-0) forced 18 turnovers, which they converted into 21 points.

Zytarious Morlte scored 15 points, and Davon Barnes and P.J. Henry each added nine points for Texas Southern (1-4). The Tigers shot 37%.

No. 9 ARKANSAS 71, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 56

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Ricky Council scored 19 points in Arkansas’ victory over South Dakota State.

Devo Davis scored 13 points for the Razorbacks (3-0) and Jordan Walsh added 10 more. Trevon Brazile had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Luke Appel and Zeke Mayo each had nine points to lead South Dakota State (2-2).

No. 20 MICHIGAN 91, PITTSBURGH 60

NEW YORK (AP) – Jett Howard scored 17 points as Michigan pulled away in the second half for a rout of Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic semifinals.

After getting past Eastern Michigan on Friday, the Wolverines (3-0) struggled at times during the first half before seizing control early in the second.

Joey Baker and Kobe Bufkin added 14 apiece for Michigan. Hunter Dickinson totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Michigan shot 72% in the second half and 58.3% overall.

Jamarius Burton led Pittsburgh (1-2) with 14 points and Blake Hinson added 13.

No. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FGCU 50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead Tennessee past Florida Gulf Coast.

The Volunteers (2-1) bounced back from a loss to Colorado over the weekend by focusing on defense and limiting Florida Gulf Coast to 30% shooting (14 of 46).

Zach Anderson led the Eagles (2-2) with 11 points.

