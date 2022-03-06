No. 10 Wisconsin loses star, B10 clinch chance; Huskers win

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73 Sunday.

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored Nebraska’s last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes.

Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5) settled for sharing the title with No. 20 Illinois, which beat No. 24 Iowa 74-72 on Sunday night. Illinois will be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament that begins Wednesday at Indianapolis.

Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis went to the locker room and didn’t return to the bench, and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury.

Davis averages 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. He scored 10 before being injured by McGowens, who was ejected.

The Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16) trailed 71-62 with under six minutes left before their comeback. Verge put them ahead 74-71 with two free throws with 37 seconds left, and finished with 26 points.

MEMPHIS 75, NO. 14 HOUSTON 61

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Tyler Harris scored 15 points and Landers Nolley and Lester Quinones added 11 each to lead Memphis.

The Tigers defeated Houston for the second time this season. Memphis (19-9, 13-5 American Athletic Conference) beat the Cougars 69-59 last month to snap their 37-game home winning streak.

Kyler Edwards led Houston (26-5, 15-3) with 19 points.

NO. 20 ILLINOIS 74, NO. 24 IOWA 72

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Illinois beat Iowa to win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

The Fighting Illini’s hopes for a conference crown were kept alive when Nebraska upset No. 10 Wisconsin earlier Sunday. They didn’t let the opportunity go to waste, claiming at least a share of the Big Ten championship for the first time since winning it in 2004 and ’05.

Illinois (22-8, 15-5) erased a 15-point first-half deficit, but Alfonso Plummer led the charge back en route to 15 points. Coleman Hawkins added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Keegan Murray had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (22-9, 12-8), while Tony Perkins had 17 points and 12 boards. Kris Murray added 13 points.

MICHIGAN 75, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – DeVante’ Jones scored 21 points and Michigan rallied in the second half, wrapping up its up-and-down Big Ten regular season with a win.

Fill-in coach Phil Martelli guided the Wolverines (17-13, 11-9) as coach Juwan Howard finished out his five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in a postgame handshake line.

Howard is expected back on the sidelines when the Big Ten conference begins this week.

E.J. Liddell recorded his eighth double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State (19-10, 12-8).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25