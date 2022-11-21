LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP)Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then their up-tempo offense started rolling.

Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after halftime and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points.

Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.

NO. 8 DUKE 74, BELLARMINE 57

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned win over Bellarmine.

The Blue Devils attacked from the perimeter with 3-point shooting. Duke (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc.

Jacob Grandison scored 16 points off the bench on 4 for 6 shooting on 3-pointers and Jeremy Roach provided 10 points for the Blue Devils.

Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellmarine (2-3).

NO. 9 ARKANSAS 80, LOUISVILLE 54

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Anthony Black dominated inside and out to finish with 26 points as Arkansas overwhelmed Louisville in the second half in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Black, a freshman guard, made 9 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, and all five free throws with six assists. Ricky Council IV added 15 points and Makhel Mitchell 12 for the Razorbacks (4-0).

Kamri Lands scored 13 and El Ellis 11 for Louisville, which dropped to 0-4 in its first season under coach Kenny Payne, a former Cardinals star.

NO. 25 IOWA 100, OMAHA 64

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Kris Murray scored a career-high 30 points as Iowa defeated Omaha in an Emerald Coast Classic preliminary game.

The junior Murray finished 13 of 17 from the field and added seven rebounds.

Patrick McCaffery had 16 points for Iowa (4-0) and Connor McCaffery had 12. The Hawkeyes moved into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season earlier in the day.

Jaeden Marshall led Omaha (1-4) with nine points and Akol Arop added eight. Brougham blocked seven shots.

