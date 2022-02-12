No. 21 USC gives crosstown rival No. 12 UCLA 4th Pac-12 loss

LOS ANGELES (AP)Drew Peterson had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 21 Southern California to a 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night.

Petersen also had five blocks as the Trojans picked up their fifth straight rivalry win despite being without leading scorer Isaiah Mobley for the second straight game because of concussion-like symptoms. Mobley broke his nose in a loss at No. 4 Arizona last Saturday.

Reese Dixon-Waters and Chevez Goodwin each added 10 points for USC (21-5, 10-5 Pac-12).

The Bruins (17-5, 9-4) nearly forced overtime with a late push in the final 41 seconds after being down by eight points. But Tyga Campbell’s desperation 3-pointer went off the back of the rim as time expired.

Campbell was the only player in double figures for UCLA, scoring 27 points, with 13 coming from the free-throw line. Johnny Juzang scored 12 points for UCLA, which was slowed by dismal 19-of-63 shooting from the field.

NO. 1 AUBURN 75, TEXAS A&M 58

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds as No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss.

The 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer is the fifth Southeastern Conference player with multiple career double-doubles and the only one nationally this season with two.

Kessler rejected four of the Aggies’ first seven shots and delivered Auburn’s third triple-double and his second of the season.

The Tigers (22-3, 11-1 SEC) had their 19-game winning streak stopped by Arkansas in overtime earlier in the week.

The Aggies (15-10, 4-8) dropped their eighth straight game and had one of their worst offensive performances of the season.

Allen Flanigan scored 16 points for Auburn. Henry Coleman III had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Texas A&M.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 75, NO. 22 SAINT MARY’S 58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s and win its 14th straight.

Julian Strawther hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes to choke off a Saint Mary’s comeback. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points and Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Zags (21-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference), who have won a nation-leading 66 consecutive home games.

With top-ranked Auburn losing to Arkansas earlier this week, the door is open for the Zags to return to the No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday.

Tommy Kuhse scored 16 points and Matthias Tass had 14 for Saint Mary’s (20-6, 8-3), which is ranked for the first time this season. But the Gaels ended up with two losses (Santa Clara on Tuesday and Gonzaga) and a win (San Diego on Thursday) for the week.

NO. 4 ARIZONA 92, WASHINGTON 68

SEATTLE (AP) – Bennedict Mathurin scored 25 points and Azuolas Tubelis added 21 points and 10 rebounds as Arizona won its sixth straight game.

The Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) erased an early 14-point deficit and dominated the final 30 minutes. Dalen Terry added 12 points and Oumar Ballo scored 10 off the bench as Arizona shot 57% and eight different players scored.

Terrell Brown Jr. had 29 points for the Huskies (13-10, 8-5).

NO. 5 KENTUCKY 78, FLORIDA 57

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds for his nation-leading 18th double-double of the season and 11th in a row to lead Kentucky.

The Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) have won six straight.

Kellan Grady had 15 points and TyTy Washington had 10 before leaving the game with 12:51 remaining with a lower left leg injury. He didn’t return.

The Gators (16-9, 6-6) saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Colin Castelton led Florida with 18 points.

MEMPHIS 69, NO. 6 HOUSTON 59

HOUSTON (AP) – Landers Nolley II scored 20 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis snapped the Cougars’ 37-game home winning streak.

Houston also lost its second straight after a 12-game winning streak. It’s the first time the Cougars have lost consecutive games since January 2017, when they lost three in a row.

DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones each scored 13 points as the Tigers (14-8, 8-4 American) won their fifth straight.

Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore each had 15 points, and Jamal Shead added 12 points for Houston (20-4, 9-2).

NO. 7 DUKE 72, BOSTON COLLEGE 61

BOSTON (AP) – Paolo Banchero had 16 points and 14 rebounds as Duke pulled away midway into the second half and beat BC for the 19th time in their last 21 meetings.

Wendell Moore Jr. added 14 points, Trevor Keels had 13, and AJ Griffin and Mark Williams each had 10 for the Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

James Karnik led BC (9-14, 4-9) with 21 points and nine boards, while DeMarr Langford had 16 points.

Duke opened its first double-digit lead of the game early in the second half and pushed it to 51-36 when Moore nailed a 3-pointer in front of his team’s bench.

NO. 8 KANSAS 71, OKLAHOMA 69

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Jalen Wilson had 22 points as Kansas used a late run to hold on.

The Jayhawks (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes.

The Sooners closed to 70-69 before Wilson hit a free throw. Jordan Goldwire’s jumper in the last seconds caromed away for Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8).

Christian Braun had 18 points for Kansas. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack each added 11.

Goldwire had 20 and Tanner Groves 19 for the Sooners. Elijah Harless had 12 points and Jalen Hill had 10.

NO. 9 TEXAS TECH 82, TCU 69

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Terrence Shannon scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting as Texas Tech overcame a 13-point deficit to remain undefeated in 15 home games.

The Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4) ended the first half with a 15-5 run, then went ahead to stay by scoring the first nine points after the break.

Kevin McCullar made a 3-pointer with 5:06 left in the first half to start that decisive 24-5 spurt, his shot coming only a minute before he suffered a left ankle injury after stepping on the foot of TCU coach Jamie Dixon. A three-point play by Bryson Williams in the opening minute of the second half put Tech in front.

Williams added 16 points for Texas Tech. Mike Miles, who missed the previous two games with a wrist injury, had 16 points to lead TCU (16-6, 5-5).

NO. 10 BAYLOR 80, NO. 20 TEXAS 63

WACO, Texas (AP) – Adam Flagler had 20 points with four 3-pointers for Baylor, which after losing big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a gruesome left knee injury went on to beat Texas.

Flagler made his first five shots, including three 3s, while scoring 13 points in the first half when Baylor (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) had two huge spurts – first a 12-0 run, and later a stretch of 13 consecutive points.

James Akinjo added 15 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Bears. Flo Thamba had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes. Kendall Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Andrew Jones had 11 points for the Longhorns (18-7, 7-4), their most lopsided loss in coach Chris Beard’s first season coming five days after a home win over eighth-ranked Kansas. Five other Texas players finished with eight points as the Longhorns shot only 32.8% (20 of 61).

Tchamwa Tchatchoua was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears when he got hurt. His left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor near midcourt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half and is out indefinitely.

NO. 11 PROVIDENCE 76, DEPAUL 73, OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Jared Bynum scored 26 points off the bench and Al Durham and Nate Watson finished with 16 points apiece as Providence won its eighth straight game.

Durham went 12 for 12 at the free-throw line for the Big East-leading Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big East), the last four coming inside the final 10 seconds to help secure the victory.

DePaul’s David Jones finished with a team-high 19 points.

DePaul (12-11, 3-10) only scored one basket over the final 5:12 of the second half, but it was a timely one. Nick Ongenda hit a game-tying turnaround jumper with 20.3 seconds remaining to tie the game at 60-all and force the overtime.

RUTGERS 73, NO. 14 WISCONSIN 65

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points as Rutgers downed a ranked team for the third straight game and fourth time this season, a school record.

The Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) knocked off then-No. 13 Michigan State 84-63 a week ago Saturday and No. 16 Ohio State 66-64 on Wednesday. This marks the first time in program history they’ve beaten a Top 25 team in three consecutive games.

Paul Mulcahy put Rutgers ahead with 4:02 left by sinking a 3-pointer that started an 11-0 spurt.

Tyler Wahl scored a career-high 23 points for Wisconsin.

NO. 15 VILLANOVA 73, SETON HALL 67

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Justin Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as the Wildcats rallied from a seven-point deficit.

Jermaine Samuels added 16 points while Brandon Slater had 10 points, including the go ahead layup with 1:26 left to play for the Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East). Collin Gillespie and Eric Dixon each scored 10.

Kadary Richmond and Tray Jackson had 16 points apiece for Seton Hall (15-8, 6-7). Myles Cale added 11 and Alex Yetna had 15 rebonds for the Pirates in the see-saw game that was last tied at 67 before Slater’s basket.

NO. 16 OHIO STATE 68, MICHIGAN 57

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – E. J. Liddell had 26 points and Cedric Russell added 12 as the Buckeyes rebounded from a two-point loss at Rutgers.

Ohio State (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) had lost four of its previous five road games.

Eli Brooks had 17 points and Hunter Dickinson added 14 for Michigan (13-10, 7-6), which was playing its third game in five days.

The Buckeyes led 33-30 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.

Brooks became the 56th Michigan player to record 1,000 career points with a layup in the second half.

NO. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 76, INDIANA 61

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Malik Hall scored 18 points and Tyson Walker came off the bench to add 15 as the Spartans snapped a two-game losing streak.

Michigan State (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) is one game behind conference leader No. 13 Illinois.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and Race Thompson and Tamar Bates each had 13 for the Hoosiers (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten), who have now lost four of their last six games.

Michigan State used scrappy defense to take control early in the second half – along with a 13-3 run after falling behind 41-40. The closest Indiana could get the remainder of the game was three points.

BUTLER 85, NO. 18 MARQUETTE 79

INDIANAPOLIS AP) – Bryce Golden scored a career-high 22 points and Bo Hodges added 11 points and 11 rebounds to help Butler hold on for a surprising victory.

The Bulldogs (12-13, 5-9 Big East) never trailed and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Justin Lewis led Marquette with 27 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Kolek had 17 points as the Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6) lost for the second time in five days.

The Bulldogs took advantage quickly, making six of their first eight from behind the arc to jump to a 26-11 lead. A 7-0 run helped Butler extend the margin to as much as 21 in the first half before the Golden Eagles started fighting back.

NO. 19 TENNESSEE 73, VANDERBILT 64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Tennessee.

Josiah-Jordan James had 14 points for the Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 Southeastern Conference), John Fulkerson had 12, and Santiago Vescovi 10.

The Commodores (13-11, 5-7) were led by Scotty Pippen, Jr. with 23 points. Myles Stute scored 17 and Rodney Chatman had 11.

Tennessee boosted its 12-point halftime to 16 early in the second half before Vanderbilt made a move.

Pippen scored six straight points to narrow the lead to one with 11:34 to play, but Fulkerson had a three-point play and the Commodores then went more than four minutes without scoring.

NO. 23 MURRAY STATE 57, MOREHEAD STATE 53

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) – Tevin Brown made a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds remaining and KJ Williams added two free throws 12 seconds later as No. 23 Murray State rallied for its 14th consecutive victory.

The Racers (24-2, 14-0 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 50-42 with 4:24 left before clawing back to lead 53-50 with 1:01 left as Williams made baskets less than a minute apart. Tray Hollowell’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left tied the game before Brown drove inside for the go-ahead basket and Williams rebounded Ta’Lon Cooper’s missed layup with four seconds remaining.

Williams was fouled and knocked down both free throws before making a steal to seal the tense road victory. He made 8 of 14 shots to for 21 points with 12 rebounds.

Johni Broome had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morehead State (19-8, 11-3) which had its 20-game home winning streak stopped.

—

