No. 1 Jin Young Ko tied for lead at LPGA Singapore

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SINGAPORE (AP)Top-ranked Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the lead at the HSBC Women’s World Championship on Friday in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour.

Ko shot a 5-under 67, including a birdie on the par-5 16th, and was even with Amy Yang (67). They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.

Yang’s round included seven birdies.

”I was hitting the ball very solid today and also putted well. But I was more aware of how to prepare for each shot than, you know, what outcome would come,” Yang said. ”And I think I did manage well today.”

Brooke Henderson, Meghan Kang and Atthaya Thitikul were tied for third after each shooting 68s, two strokes behind.

”It was a good day … I felt like I hit it really well and I gave myself some good birdie looks,” Henderson said. ”It was nice to cash in, I guess, on five birdies, and unfortunately one bogey.”

Thitikul said she was looking forward to the weekend.

”I will say I think my game is fine,” she said. ”Just trying to give myself a lot of chances to make it and then just, like, commit to it.”

Fourth-ranked Danielle Kang (71) was three strokes behind. She’s tied for 10th and had only one ball left in her bag after a difficult round.

”I kept hitting a lot of golf balls in the hazard today. I only have one golf ball left,” Kang said. ”But I saved pars from the fairway with a 5-wood and a wedge. I also 4-putted today . I’m far from where I want to be right now still. But I kept myself in it, which is the main goal.”

Patty Tavatanakit, who led by a stroke after the first round, shot 74 and was five strokes behind.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick