MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Jamal Shead scored 16 points, including the winning basket as time ran out, and top-ranked Houston won its 11th straight game, escaping a second-half rally to beat Memphis 67-65 in the teams’ regular-season finale.

Shead beat the buzzer with his jumper from just inside the 3-point line. Nine seconds earlier, Memphis’ Kendric Davis drove to the basket and tied the game at 65. Houston chose not to call timeout, and Shead gave the Cougars (29-2, 17-1 American Athletic Conference) the win.

Tramon Mark matched Shead’s 16 points, while Marcus Sasser finished with 13 for Houston.

Davis led Memphis (23-8, 13-5) with 26 points, while Chandler Lawson added 10.

NO. 5 PURDUE 76, ILLINOIS 71

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Brandon Newman scored 19 points, Zach Edey added 17 and Purdue held on to beat Illinois and become the first team to win the Big Ten title by three or more games since 2014.

Braden Smith added 15 points for the Boilermakers (26-5, 15-5), who led by 24 early in the second half before the Illini rallied.

Matthew Mayer led the Illini (20-11, 11-9) with 16 points, followed by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 13, Sencire Harris with 11 and Luke Goode with 10.

The Boilermakers shot 62% for a 47-26 lead at halftime, but cooled to 29% in the second half. Mayer tied the game at 67 with 1:17 to go, but Edey’s layup gave Purdue a 69-67 edge.

NO. 15 INDIANA 75, MICHIGAN 73, OT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his final home game, and Indiana forced a steal on Michigan’s final possession of overtime.

The Hoosiers (21-10, 12-8) clinched a double bye in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals by rebounding from their most lopsided home loss since 2017.

Hunter Dickinson had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Michigan (17-14, 11-9). Kobe Bufkin added 19 points and six rebounds, but the Wolverines wound up getting swept in the season series. It was the second straight overtime loss for Michigan.

Seniors Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp scored all six Indiana points in overtime.

PENN STATE 65, NO. 21 MARYLAND 64

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Camren Wynter made a layup with less than a second remaining to lift Penn State over Maryland.

Jalen Pickett scored 16 points, Andrew Funk had 14 and Myles Dread had 11 for the Nittany Lions (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten), who trailed by as many as 16 late in the first half.

Jahmir Young scored 14 of his 26 points in the second half for the Terps (20-11, 11-9), who entered the afternoon looking to earn the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament. Julian Reese had 12 points for the Terps, while Don Carey and Ian Martinez added 11 each.

—

