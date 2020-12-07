No. 1 Gonzaga pauses basketball competition through Dec. 14

West Virginia and Gonzaga play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga was scheduled to play Baylor but the game was cancelled due to COVID. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga paused basketball competition Sunday through Dec. 14 because of COVID-19.

On Saturday in Indianapolis, less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off against No. 2 Baylor, the game was called off because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.

Gonzaga last played Wednesday night in Indianapolis, beating No. 11 West Virginia to improve to 3-0.

The pause in competition wiped out scheduled home games Tuesday against Tarleton State, Thursday against Southern University, Saturday against Northern Arizona and Dec. 14 against Idaho.