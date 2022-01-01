No. 1 Baylor hands No. 8 Iowa State 1st loss, 77-72

AMES, Iowa (AP)James Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer had 10 of his 13 in the second half, and top-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72 on Saturday for the Cyclones’ first loss.

Baylor (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) never trailed in only the fourth Division I matchup of 12-0 teams in 40 years and the first game between top-10 teams at Hilton Coliseum since 2014.

The defending national champion Bears extended their win streak to 19 games and are among three remaining unbeaten teams. Southern California and Colorado State are the others.

Tristan Enaruna scored a career-high 23 points for the Cyclones (12-1, 0-1), who were off to the second-best start in program history under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger after winning two games last season.

NO. 6 KANSAS 76, GEORGE MASON 67

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Jalen Coleman-Lands came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 20 points, reserve Mitch Lightfoot added 14 points, and Kansas held off George Mason.

The game was put together earlier this week when Kansas had its Big 12 opener against TCU postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. George Mason was willing to play anywhere after it had four straight games canceled or postponed.

The Patriots were up for the challenge. Kansas led 66-61 with 3 minutes left when Christian Braun rattled in a 3-pointer to extend the lead. George Mason came up empty on its next two possessions, and Ochai Agbaji converted a three-point play with 1:48 to go to put the game out of reach.

Braun finished with 14 points and Agbaji had 11 for the Jayhawks (11-1), who never led by more than 12.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Davonte Gaines also scored 15 for George Mason (7-6).

NO. 22 VILLANOVA 73, NO. 15 SETON HALL 67

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Justin Moore hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:36 to play and Villanova beat short-handed but gutsy Seton Hall.

Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Brandon Slater added 17 and Moore had 13 for the Wildcats (9-4, 2-1 Big East). Jermaine Samuels added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Villanova, which dominated the boards 42-28 with Seton Hall missing two key big men because of COVID-19.

Backup guard Bryce Aiken had 22 points to lead Seton Hall, which has lost the last two games playing with only eight players because of COVID-19 issues. Jared Rhoden added 13 points and Jamir Harris had 12, all on 3-pointers, for Pirates (9-3, 0-2).

NO. 17 TEXAS 74, WEST VIRGINIA 59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Marcus Carr scored a season-best 20 points and Texas defeated short-handed West Virginia in the Big 12 opener for both teams, snapping the Mountaineers’ eight-game winning streak.

West Virginia (11-2) played without starting guard and leading scorer Taz Sherman along with reserves Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson. All three are in COVID-19 protocols.

Texas (11-2) led by 28 with 13 minutes remaining, but West Virginia used improved shooting and dogged defense to make the game more competitive.

Courtney Ramey scored 15 points for Texas, and Andrew Jones added 14.

Jalen Bridges led West Virginia with 18 points, and Malik Curry scored 14.

NO. 21 PROVIDENCE 70, DEPAUL 53

CHICAGO (AP) – Aljami Durham scored 17 points and Providence beat DePaul.

The Friars (13-1, 3-0 Big East), off to their best start since the 2015-16 team won 14 of its first 15, grabbed a 25-point halftime lead on the way to their eighth straight win.

Justin Minaya and Jared Bynum each scored 12 points. Minaya grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds, and Bynum had seven assists.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (9-3, 0-2) with 22 points.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25