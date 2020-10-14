Nick Saban, AD Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The announcement came from the university. Both Saban and Byrne left the facility immediately and went home to self-isolate.
Saban said he is asymptomatic at this time and was tested twice to confirm the first positive result. Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations ahead of the Crimson Tide’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
