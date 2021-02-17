NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat last-place Senators 2-1

TORONTO (AP)Alexander Kerfoot broke a tie with 9:14 left, Frederik Andersen made 27 saves and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs beat the last-place Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews added his NHL-leading 14th goal for league-leading Toronto in the second game of three-game series in Toronto. Jake Muzzin had two assists.

”This was a huge win for us bouncing back from a tough loss,” Kerfoot said. ”It’s really big in a shortened season like this to stop that negative momentum. You don’t want that creeping into minds or into your game.”

In the opener Monday night, Ottawa overcame a 5-1 deficit in a 6-5 overtime victory. The teams will wrap up the series Thursday night.

Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, and Matt Murray made 26 stops.

Not long after a Toronto power play ended, Kerfoot fished a puck out of a scramble in front of Murray following Muzzin’s initial shot for his third goal of the season.

Toronto opened the scoring at 4:32 of the second on Matthews’ 13th goal in his last 12 games. Moments after Joe Thornton had one of his own waved off for the second time in the game – a high stick on this occasion – Matthews took a pass from Justin Holl and rifled a one-timer past Murray.

”There’s nothing you can really do about those (disallowed goals),” Matthews said. ”Once we scored there right after the high stick, the boys were saying, `The puck don’t lie.”’

Tkachuk tied it with 1:22 left in the second for his fifth of the season and 100th NHL point.

”We were right there,” Tkachuk said. ”It’s a good sign we can hang right there with them.”