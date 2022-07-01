HARRISON, N.J. (AP)Serge Ngoma became the youngest player to score in Major League Soccer this season at 16 years of age, getting a go-ahead goal in the 89th minute as the New York Red Bulls rallied late to beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Thursday night.

Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute, eight minutes after Josef Martinez put Atlanta ahead.

Ngoma, at 16 years, 357 days, intercepted a soft crossfield pass from Franco Ibarra to Alex DeJohn, broke in alone on Rocco Rios Novo and beat the goalkeeper to the near post with a right-foot shot from the edge of the 6-yard box.

A homegrown player from North Plainfield, New Jersey, Ngoma became the third-youngest to score for the Reds Bulls after Jozy Altidore and Eddie Gaven.

Ngoma joined the Red Bulls Academy five years ago with its under-13 team and debuted for second-tier Red Bulls II in September 2020. He signed with the senior team on Feb. 17 and made his MLS debut nine days later.

Carlos Miguel saved two shots for the Red Bulls (8-5-5). Rios Novo saved one shot for United (5-7-4).

These teams take to the field again Sunday, with the Red Bulls visiting Kansas City while United visits New York City.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.