NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians will face mandatory restrictions governing how they can water their lawns and wash their cars for the second time in less than a decade as the state withers under another drought.

The rules adopted Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board are fairly mild — no watering lawns for 48 hours after a rainstorm or letting sprinklers run onto the sidewalk— and could take effect as soon as the end of the month. Scofflaws could face $500 daily fines, though regulators say they expect such fines will be rare, as they were in the last drought.