By The Associated Press

NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 16:

AFC

CLINCHED: None

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4) vs. Pittsburgh (7-6-1)

Kansas City clinches AFC West with:

1. KC win + LAC loss or tie OR

2. KC tie + LAC loss

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

1. KC win OR

2. KC tie + BUF loss OR

3. KC tie + IND loss OR

4. KC tie + CIN-BAL does not end in a tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) vs. Buffalo (8-6)

New England clinches AFC East with:

1. NE win + MIA loss or tie

New England clinches playoff berth with:

1. NE win + LV loss or tie + LAC loss OR

2. NE win + IND loss or tie + CIN loss OR

3. NE win + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

4. NE win + IND loss or tie + LAC loss OR

5. NE win + BAL loss + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss or tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-5) vs. San Francisco (8-6), Thursday night

Tennessee clinches AFC South with:

1. TEN win + IND loss

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

1. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss OR

2. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + BAL loss or tie

NOTE: There are other scenarios in which Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth that involve a Titans win, a Dolphins loss or tie, a Bills loss and a combination of other teams losing and various strength-of-victory clinchings.

NFC

CLINCHED: Green Bay Packers – NFC North title

ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-4) vs. Indianapolis (8-6), Saturday night

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

1. ARI win or tie OR

2. PHI loss or tie + SF loss OR

3. PHI loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

4. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR

5. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

6. MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR

7. NO loss or tie + SF loss

DALLAS COWBOYS (10-4) vs. Washington (6-8)

Dallas clinches NFC East with:

1. DAL win or tie OR

2. PHI loss or tie OR

3. DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

1. NO loss or tie OR

2. SF loss OR

3. TB win or tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-4) at Minnesota (7-7)

Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:

1. LAR win or tie OR

2. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-4) at Carolina (5-9)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South with:

1. TB win or tie OR

2. NO loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

1. MIN loss or tie + PHI loss or tie OR

2. MIN loss or tie + DAL win or tie OR

3. MIN loss or tie + DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

