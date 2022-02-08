NFL player charged with involuntary manslaughter in girlfriend’s death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from a car crash two days before Christmas that killed his girlfriend, according to NBC Sports.

According to the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office, Everett, 29, turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Virginia Tuesday afternoon where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter.

According to deputies, an investigation determined Everett was driving more than twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash. “The vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over,” the sheriff’s office said.

Olivia Peters of Las Vegas, who was riding as a passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from her injuries. She was 29 years old.

Everett was also injured.

Before playing with the Washington Commanders, Everett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He never played a game for the Buccaneers after being waived during training camp in 2015.

