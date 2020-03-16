NFL Draft will take place in April, public events in Las Vegas canceled

The NFL announced on Monday its NFL Draft will take place as scheduled in April, but all public NFL events in Las Vegas will be canceled.

The selection process, which is still be planned, will be televised.



“In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“The NFL is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available,” the league said in a statement.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” said Commissioner Goodell. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”