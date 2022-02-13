Newby scores 17 to carry Milwaukee over Green Bay 54-44

MILWAUKEE (AP)Donovan Newby came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Milwaukee to a 54-44 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

DeAndre Gholston had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 7-11 Horizon League). Moses Bol blocked five shots.

The Phoenix’s 26.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Milwaukee opponent this season.

Milwaukee totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Cade Meyer had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Phoenix (4-21, 3-13), who have now lost eight straight games. Nate Jenkins added 15 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Milwaukee defeated Green Bay 63-49 on Jan. 5.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com