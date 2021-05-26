New Era pulls MLB caps from website after backlash on Twitter over ‘clip art and area codes’

New Era’s new line of Local Market caps has caused confusion and controversy on Twitter. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images for New Era Cap Co.)

(NEXSTAR) – New Era’s new line of “Local Market” baseball caps is leaving MLB fans scratching their hat-haired heads.

The line, launched on Tuesday, was apparently meant to celebrate the cities where all 30 MLB teams play, with each cap prominently featuring the team’s logo alongside an area code (or several) and a couple of arguably relevant images. But after backlash on social media, New Era appears to have removed the caps from its website entirely.

New Era has released new "Local Market" hats for each MLB team.



They are, indeed, hats. pic.twitter.com/YyWLdIHrfe — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 25, 2021

Just after the line’s launch, critics on Twitter took issue with New Era for including the wrong area codes on some of its caps. The hat produced for Kansas City Royals fans features numerous Kansas City area codes, but not one that covers where the Royals actually play, WDAF reports. The same goes for Tampa’s hat, which features the 803 area code but not the 727 code assigned to the area where the Rays’ stadium is located, WFLA noted.

Oh boy. The Rays new "local market" hat from New Era has the Tampa area code of 813 on it.



Tropicana Field is in the 727. 😬 https://t.co/tFGk74h4Wx pic.twitter.com/B4bLQRXxba — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) May 25, 2021

Social media users on Twitter also called out the images chosen to represent each city, which included local landmarks, flags, foodstuffs, and even — in Atlanta’s case — a UFO.

if you like clip art and area codes and fifth grade art projects and wait is that a pierogi and good grief enough with the guitars – then boy do i have a hat for you



(New Era made one of these for each team, incredibly) pic.twitter.com/NQP4a6479A — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) May 25, 2021

New Era actually used the same recycled clip art of a taco for both the Dodgers & the A’s. Lol are we positive this isn’t some extensive gag pic.twitter.com/zdW1H045sI — Jack (@JackInacker) May 26, 2021

First off New Era this whole collection has been bad.



This hat 🥴🥴🥴🥴. Listen I love my people out in Albany and Macon and Savannah, but what them 229, 912, 478 area codes doing on a hat about the city of Atlanta?? https://t.co/hqFzwnVGm2 — Pretorian Potentate (@Biso_Fly) May 26, 2021

“For the first time in history, everyone on Twitter agrees; those new New Era caps are, in fact, ugly as hell,” one Twitter user joked.

Another user theorized that New Era’s design team “literally never gets to leave the building, doesn’t have internet access, and were forced to imagine what each place might be like. Also, they really like clip art and area codes.”

What I learned today from the "Local Market" hats debacle is that New Era's design team literally never gets to leave the building, doesn't have internet access, and were forced to imagine what each place might be like. Also, they really like clip art and area codes. pic.twitter.com/gc2bWFbx9o — Annalisa *vaccinated* (@lodosportsgirl) May 26, 2021

New Era has not publicly commented on the reaction to its Local Market hats following their debut. The items were no longer available for sale on the brand’s website as of Tuesday night, ESPN reported.

New Era is currently the exclusive supplier of on-field caps for the MLB. The company also holds over 500 licenses to produce caps featuring the logos of teams in both the NBA and NFL, as well as imagery from music, movies and TV.