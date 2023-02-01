EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Cooper Neese scored 19 points as Indiana State beat Evansville 83-65 on Wednesday night.

Neese added five rebounds for the Sycamores (15-9, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Courvoisier McCauley scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds. Julian Larry recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Yacine Toumi led the Purple Aces (4-20, 0-13) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Kenny Strawbridge added 17 points and two steals for Evansville. The loss was the Purple Aces’ 11th straight.

An 18-2 run in the first half gave Indiana State a six-point lead. The teams entered the break with Indiana State ahead 37-36, while Neese led his club in scoring with 11 points. Indiana State took the lead with 18:17 remaining in the second half and never looked back. McCauley helped his team pull away for the victory with 15 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.