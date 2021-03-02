Necas lifts Hurricanes over Panthers 3-2 in OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP)Martin Necas scored 1:59 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Monday night.

Brett Pesce and Vincent Trochek also scored for the Hurricanes, who won at Florida for the second time in three days. Alex Nedeljkovic had a career-high 44 saves.

Frank Vatrano and Eetu Loustarinen scored in the third period to give Florida the lead, and Chris Driedger finished with 24 saves. The Panthers have lost three of four.

SENATORS 5, FLAMES 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Drake Batherson scored twice in Ottawa’s victory over Calgary, giving him six straight games with a goal.

Artem Anisimov and Evgenii Dadanov also scored for the Senators, and Colin White had an empty-net goal. Tim Stutzle contributed two assists to help Ottawa (8-15-1) win for the fourth time in five games.

The 22-year-old Batherson has seven goals in his last six games. He matched Jason Spezza for the longest goal streak in franchise history.

Matt Murray, pulled from Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Flames, stopped 27 shots for the win.

Milan Lucic scored for Calgary (10-11-2) in the finale of a six-game, 10-day road trip. David Rittich made 31 saves in his fifth consecutive start.

CANUCKS 4, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots for his first career shutout and Vancouver scored three times in the first period against Winnipeg.

Nate Schmidt, J.T. Miller and Nils Hoglander had early goals to help the Canucks end a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). Elias Pettersson added an empty-netter.

Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves for the Jets, who had won four straight.

The teams finish their two-game series Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

BLUES 5, DUCKS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Dakota Joshua scored in his NHL debut and Zach Sanford got two goals to lead St. Louis past Anaheim.

Jordan Kyrou and David Perron also scored for the Blues, who won for the second time in five games. Ville Husso made 29 saves in the same arena where he earned his first NHL victory on Jan. 31.

Isac Lundestrom scored three goals for the Ducks, whose winless skid stretched to a season-worst seven games. Ryan Getzlaf scored late, and John Gibson stopped 30 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, WILD 4, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Max Pacioretty scored twice, including the winner in overtime, to lift Vegas over Minnesota.

The Golden Knights erased a two-goal deficit in the third period and won a matchup between the West Division’s top two teams.

After Alex Tuch scored the tying goal with 42 seconds left in regulation, it was Pacioretty punching home the winner after captain Mark Stone fed him with his fifth primary assist of the game.

Cody Glass and Nic Hague also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, making his ninth straight start, had 26 saves and improved to 10-3-0.

Marcus Foligno scored twice, and Jordan Greenway and Nick Bonino also had goals for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 34 saves.

SHARKS 6, AVALANCHE 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Erik Karlsson scored for the first time this season during a four-goal third period that helped San Jose roll past Colorado.

Rudolfs Balcers broke a tie early in the third, John Leonard scored on a breakaway and Evander Kane added an empty-netter as the Sharks pulled away to beat the Avalanche for the first time in three tries this season. Timo Meier assisted on the first three goals in the third.

Radim Simek and Kevin Labanc also scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 33 saves.

Samuel Girard and Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche. Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, OILERS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 shots for his sixth career shutout as Toronto beat Edmonton.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman also scored. The Maple Leafs blanked the Oilers for the second straight game, following a 4-0 win Saturday.

Mikko Koskinen allowed three goals on 10 shots before being replaced by Mike Smith to start the second period.

The teams meet again Wednesday night in Edmonton to finish a three-game series.

—

