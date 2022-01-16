Nebraska searches for Big Ten answers as Indiana visits

It’s been a tough start to conference play for a Nebraska team that has played close in some league games but has been unable to stay competitive in others.

The Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten) will look to break a five-game losing streak on Monday when they host Indiana (12-4, 3-3).

Nebraska is coming off a 92-65 loss at No. 7 Purdue on Friday, a game in which the Cornhuskers turned the ball over 17 times and were outrebounded 41-31.

“We’ve got to fix our turnover issue right now,” said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, whose team is 5-41 in Big Ten games in his three seasons. “We’ve got to find a way to compete on the glass. (The Hoosiers are) big. They’re physical. We’ve got to do a better job.”

Indiana is still seeking its first road win of the season. The Hoosiers dropped to 0-4 on the road Thursday with an 83-74 loss at Iowa, a game in which they led by as many as 11. After leading by seven at halftime, the Hoosiers fell behind midway through the second half and never regained the advantage.

“Almost every game, we’ve had a lead on the road,” IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “I mean, everyone in the locker room is disappointed. We’ve got to stay together. We’ve got another game Monday at Nebraska so that’s where all of our focus needs to be right now.”

Jackson-Davis, who has posted seven double-doubles on the season, will present a challenge for Nebraska inside. He ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.3 ppg), third in rebounding (8.9 rpg), and first in blocked shots (3.1 bpg).

Like Nebraska, Indiana is coming off a game in which turnovers were an issue. The Hoosiers turned the ball over 23 times at Iowa, which led to 34 points for the Hawkeyes. Indiana has turned the ball over 20 or more times in three games this season and is averaging 14.4.

“When you turn the ball over 23 times and 8 of those came from our guards out front, Rob (Phinisee) and X (Xavier Johnson), that can’t happen,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I’ve got to get more leadership from them in terms of being able to calm to storm, get the ball upcourt, execute something and get ourselves an opportunity to at least score the ball.”

–Field Level Media