Nebraska promotes Bill Busch to special teams coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Bill Busch has been promoted from defensive analyst to special teams coordinator at Nebraska, coach Scott Frost announced Monday.

Frost also said assistant Mike Dawson will have additional duties. Dawson will now coach the interior linemen as well as the edge rushers following defensive line coach Tony Tuioti’s departure for Oregon.

Busch’s charge is to upgrade one of the worst special teams units in the country this past season.

Busch was LSU’s safeties coach from 2018-20 before returning to Lincoln last February for a third stint with the Cornhuskers. Busch was safeties coach and special teams coordinator under Bill Callahan from 2004-07 and a graduate assistant under Tom Osborne from 1990-93.

”I worked my entire professional career to get the opportunity to coach football at the University of Nebraska,” the Pender, Nebraska, native said. ”Now, I have been blessed to do that twice – how cool is that?”

