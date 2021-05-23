Nationals send Orioles to 6th straight defeat, 6-5

WASHINGTON (AP)Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning and the Washington Nationals immediately erased an early three-run deficit, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals, and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 4-all tie. Alex Avila doubled twice and scored the go-ahead run.

Patrick Corbin (3-3) labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs and 11 hits. The left-hander gave up three runs in the first and then watched as Washington (20-23) scored four in the bottom half, including a two-run shot by Schwarber.

Brad Hand worked the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.

Baltimore (17-29) has dropped six straight and 13 of 15.

Matt Harvey (3-5) lost his fourth consecutive start. He permitted six runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

Freddy Galvis had two hits and scored two runs for the Orioles. Maikel Franco drove in two.

Baltimore, which has had a series of short starts during its skid, optioned right-hander Travis Lakins to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled lefty Brandon Waddell from its top farm club.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Hunter Harvey allowed two runs and three hits in two innings for Norfolk in his first rehab outing. He’s on the 60-day injured list with a strained left oblique.

Nationals: OF Victor Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday with a sprained right ankle. … Washington put RHP Will Harris on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his right hand and recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Rochester.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP John Means (4-0, 1.70 ERA) starts against RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-5, 6.08) in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Monday night. Means has had two no-decisions in two starts since his no-hitter on May 5.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.24 ERA) faces RHP Tyler Mahle (2-2, 4.20) in the opener of a three-game series with the Reds on Tuesday night. Scherzer is 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 55 strikeouts in five starts against Cincinnati.

