So many factors have meshed for the Chicago Sky and those are adding up to good stretches on the court.

“The chemistry is building,” coach James Wade said. “More time together. Players getting comfortable. Communication is building.”

The Sky (7-3) put a three-game winning streak on the line Wednesday night against the host Washington Mystics (7-5).

It is the season’s third meeting and a rematch of Sunday’s game, a 91-82 win by Chicago at home. The Sky also won 82-73 in Washington on May 22.

The Mystics have lost their last two games, with defense letting them down again on Sunday as Chicago shot 55.4 percent from the field and 45.0 percent (9 of 20) from behind the arc.

“We’re going to have to figure out a way to play both ends of the court at the same time,” associate head coach Eric Thibault said.

Washington was without standout forward Elena Delle Donne in that game as it was a rest day. That should have her on track for Wednesday night’s game. Meanwhile, it’s unclear the status of coach Mike Thibault and assistant coach Shelley Patterson, who’ve been in health and safety protocols.

The Mystics got Alysha Clark back after a three-game absence related to COVID-19. They also hope that Myisha Hines-Allen’s 13 points Sunday are an indication that she’s getting up to form.

“I’ve put the work in already,” Hines-Allen said. “(I need to) trust my work.”

Wade said he likes how the transition offense has given the Sky a boost in recent games.

“How can we continue to play together and build winning basketball habits with each other?” Wade said of the objective.

Sky guard Kahleah Copper scored 15 points in the most-recent game, taking a team-high 15 shots. She’s continuing to develop more comfort in the offense.

“She’s going to get her shots,” Wade said. “I just think she has to get into a rhythm.”

Copper reached the 200-assist mark for her career during the weekend.

Allie Quigley was 3-for-5 from the field against Washington after going a combined 3-for-21 in the three previous games. Wade said he has confidence in her as a great shooter.

“It’s going to come back,” he said. “I just told her that I believe in her.”

The Sky had 29 assists on 36 field goals in Sunday’s victory.

“We’re going to get to the point where we make these shots consistently because that’s what we’ve always done,” Wade said.

