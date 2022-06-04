Things were going quite well for the Washington Mystics before facing the Chicago Sky two weeks ago.

Looking to rebound from their latest defeat, the Mystics will try to keep the Sky from a season-high third straight victory on Sunday night in Chicago.

Washington (7-4) won five of its first six games before when Chicago paid a visit on May 22.

In that game, the 36-year-old Candace Parker became the oldest WNBA player to record a triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Sky’s 82-73 win over the Mystics.

That loss began a 2-3 stretch for Washington, which fell 74-70 at home to a New York squad that had two wins entering Friday’s contest. Due to injuries and health and safety protocol, the Mystics have started nine different lineups in 11 games.

The team will also be without coach Mike Thibault and assistant Shelley Patterson for the second straight game. They entered the COVID-19 protocol on Friday. Eric Thibault, son of Mike, will serve as coach for the second straight game.

“It’s been tough for us,” Mystics star Elena Delle Donne told The Washington Post. “It’s been just kind of hard to get a flow. Hard to know what we need to get in tough moments.”

Delle Donne will sit out for rest on Sunday for Washington, which allows a league-low 73.4 points per game.

Chicago (6-3), meanwhile, held Phoenix and Atlanta to a combined 135 points while winning its last two games. Although the Sky trailed in the fourth, they ultimately outscored the Dream 15-9 in the final quarter during a 73-65 victory on Friday.

“We came together,” Sky coach James Wade said. “When we were down, everybody was so sure … OK, we bounce back from whatever it is we did wrong.

“This is a good win for us, and we’ve got to take something from it.”

Chicago’s Kahleah Copper, who had 21 points on Friday, has averaged 13.6 points in her five games this season.

Meanwhile, former Sky member Delle Donne is averaging a team-leading 17.5 points in the eight games she’s played this season.

Teammate Ariel Atkins, who is averaging 16.3 points per game, scored 20 points versus Chicago last month.

The teams play again Wednesday night at Washington.

–Field Level Media