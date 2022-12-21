BALTIMORE (AP)Right-handed reliever Mychal Givens and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2024.

Givens began his big league career with the Orioles and was with them from 2015 until he was traded to Colorado during the 2020 season. He pitched for the Rockies and Cincinnati Reds in 2021 and with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets in 2022.

He went 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 59 appearances this year.

For his career, the 32-year-old Givens is 32-23 with a 3.40 ERA in 419 appearances. The bullpen was a surprising strength for the Orioles last season as they went 83-79 for a 31-game improvement over 2021.

The Orioles designated infielder Lewin Diaz for assignment.

Givens has a $3 million salary next year, and the mutual option is for $6 million. There is a $2 million buyout if the team declines and a $1 million buyout if the player declines.

The buyout if Givens declines could increase by $500,000 for games pitched next year: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60.

Givens can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $25,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. He also can get $100,000 in bonuses for games finished: $25,000 apiece for 20, 25, 30 and 35. Givens would get $25,000 for All-Star election or selection.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports