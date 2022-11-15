DENVER (AP)Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of Denver’s game against New York on Wednesday.

The Nuggets made the announcement Tuesday night on their league-mandated injury report.

Jokic becomes the 10th player to enter the protocols this season. Players are not required to undergo regular testing this season, but there are certain situations where they must be checked for COVID-19.

Examples of when players must be tested include when they are exhibiting any symptoms, or when someone in their household tests positive for COVID-19. Entering the protocols does not necessarily mean that someone is positive for the virus.

Jokic is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists through 13 games this season. He becomes the second Denver player currently in protocols; backup point guard Bones Hyland has also been ruled out for Wednesday.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports